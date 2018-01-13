Key Events
Report from today
HERE is how the action panned out.
Full time: East Thurrock United 1 Chester 0
Blues well beaten as they are dumped out in round two.
Added time
FOUR minutes
Great tackle
Jones with a well timed tackle to deny Smith in the box.
Ruled out
Sam Higgins thought he’d sealed it but his close range effort chalked off for offside.
Chester down to 10 men
Reckless tackle from Roberts 10 minutes into his debut sees him sent off. Blues down to 10 men.
What a save
Chance goes begging
Just wide
James Jones should have done better there. Nods a Roberts ball just wide.
Off the bar!
Sammons thunders a 20 yarder onto the woodwork. What a hit!
Blues change
Gary Roberts on Dawson. 71 mins
Signs of life
Chester making a fist of it as White cross causes havoc but nobody can force it home. 67 mins.
Lift
Mahon’s introduction given Chester a lift. Making a nuisance of himself.
Chester sub
Mahon for Shaw - 62 mins.
Rocks sub
Reece Harris on for Calvin Ekpetita. 59 mins
Nightmare
Hornby AGAIN!
Good save
Great save from Hornby to deny Burns’ header from a corner.
What a save!
What a save! Lidavikevicius saves one handed from White. Seemed certain goal after Akintunde had stabbed ball across box for him to strike first time.
Three at the back
Blues gone to a back three of Jones, Astles and Gough now.
Second half kicks off
Chester change
Half time: East Thurrock 1 Chester 0
Really poor first half from Chester. No quality and lucky to just be 1-0 down. Much work to do.
Disjointed
Chester trying to play a bit past couple of minutes but it’s been fruitless. Disjointed performance.
Loops over
Worrying
Chester lacking in energy, quality and imagination so far. Really poor.
Good save again
Chester living dangerously as Hornby keeps out a Cornhill snap shot from 20 yards.
Let off
Great Sammons ball just evades Smith at the back post. East Thurrock remain well on top. 1-0.