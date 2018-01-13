Read More

KEY EVENT

Report from today

HERE is how the action panned out.

Dave Powell

Really poor

KEY EVENT

Full time: East Thurrock United 1 Chester 0

Blues well beaten as they are dumped out in round two.

Dave Powell

Added time

FOUR minutes

Dave Powell

Great tackle

Jones with a well timed tackle to deny Smith in the box.

Dave Powell

Ruled out

Sam Higgins thought he’d sealed it but his close range effort chalked off for offside.

KEY EVENT

Chester down to 10 men

Reckless tackle from Roberts 10 minutes into his debut sees him sent off. Blues down to 10 men.

Dave Powell

What a save

Dave Powell

Chance goes begging

Dave Powell

Just wide

James Jones should have done better there. Nods a Roberts ball just wide.

Dave Powell

Off the bar!

Sammons thunders a 20 yarder onto the woodwork. What a hit!

Dave Powell

Blues change

Gary Roberts on Dawson. 71 mins

Dave Powell

Signs of life

Chester making a fist of it as White cross causes havoc but nobody can force it home. 67 mins.

Dave Powell

Lift

Mahon’s introduction given Chester a lift. Making a nuisance of himself.

Dave Powell

Chester sub

Mahon for Shaw - 62 mins.

Dave Powell

Rocks sub

Reece Harris on for Calvin Ekpetita. 59 mins

Dave Powell

Nightmare

Dave Powell

Hornby AGAIN!

Dave Powell

Good save

Great save from Hornby to deny Burns’ header from a corner.

Dave Powell

What a save!

What a save! Lidavikevicius saves one handed from White. Seemed certain goal after Akintunde had stabbed ball across box for him to strike first time.

Dave Powell

Three at the back

Blues gone to a back three of Jones, Astles and Gough now.

Dave Powell

Second half kicks off

Here’s hoping for better!

Dave Powell

Chester change

Dave Powell

Home crowd

Dave Powell

Half time: East Thurrock 1 Chester 0

Really poor first half from Chester. No quality and lucky to just be 1-0 down. Much work to do.

Dave Powell

Disjointed

Chester trying to play a bit past couple of minutes but it’s been fruitless. Disjointed performance.

Dave Powell

Loops over

Dave Powell

Worrying

Chester lacking in energy, quality and imagination so far. Really poor.

Dave Powell

Good save again

Chester living dangerously as Hornby keeps out a Cornhill snap shot from 20 yards.

Dave Powell

Let off

Great Sammons ball just evades Smith at the back post. East Thurrock remain well on top. 1-0.