These are testing times at Chester FC .
After the miserable 3-1 home loss to Gateshead on Saturday, Chester are back in action this evening and in desperate need of the three points if they are to give themselves a fighting chance of remaining in the National League.
The Blues are struggling on and off the field but a win tonight would be the perfect panacea leading into Saturday's trip to Maidenhead United and would at least bring some cheer to the long-suffering home faithful.
Better, but..
Full time: Chester 1 Hartlepool 1
All square here after White goal salvages a point.
Booked
Kingsley James.
Pressure
Three added minutes, Hartlepool corner.
Saved
Hornby down well to save Cassidy effort after he had managed to run at defence.
Get in!
The Blues are level! Harry White’s persistence pays off as he bundles through and shoots high past Loach. 77 mins
GOAL! Chester 1 Hartlepool 1
HARRY WHITE!!! 77 mins
Well held
Good save from Hornby as Deverdics strike takes a wicked deflection. Well held.
All wrong
Superb cross-field pass from Crawford finds Halls who crosses for Archer but he gets header all wrong and ball drifts out to touchline.
Good chance
Blues come close to hitting back as Mahon finds Halls on the overlap, with the right back’s cross finding James at the far post unmarked, but his header flashed across goal and wide.
GOAL! Chester 0 Hartlepool 1
Disaster! Michael Woods pokes home after a scramble in the box. 62 mins.
Great tackle
Well over
Lucas Dawson wastes a great chance from free kick 20 yards out. Balloons it over.
Yellow card
Laing shown a yellow for bringing down Akintunde as he looked to break clear.
Wasteful
Blues far too profligate in possession so far. Giving it away needlessly.
Dragged wide
White breaks but effort is blocked and Crawford’s first time strike drags well wide.
Back at it
The second half is underway
Better
Half time: Chester 0 Hartlepool 0
Blues been the better side and should hold the lead. Had a couple of great chances.
Familiar face
Attendance
Crowd of 1,421 here this evening.
Added time
Three minutes.
Loops over
Laing flicks a ball into the box inches over Hornby’s crossbar.
Great spell
Good save
Sam Hornby dives full stretch to push Devante Rodney effort wide for a corner.
Good chance
Headed clear
Crawford nods Magnay corner well clear. Danger passes. 26 mins.
Corner
Dawson deflects Magnay cross out.