These are testing times at Chester FC .

After the miserable 3-1 home loss to Gateshead on Saturday, Chester are back in action this evening and in desperate need of the three points if they are to give themselves a fighting chance of remaining in the National League.

The Blues are struggling on and off the field but a win tonight would be the perfect panacea leading into Saturday's trip to Maidenhead United and would at least bring some cheer to the long-suffering home faithful.

We'll be bringing you all the build-up, match action and reaction from the Swansway Chester Stadium throughout the evening.