Chester FC news

These are testing times at Chester FC .

After the miserable 3-1 home loss to Gateshead on Saturday, Chester are back in action this evening and in desperate need of the three points if they are to give themselves a fighting chance of remaining in the National League.

The Blues are struggling on and off the field but a win tonight would be the perfect panacea leading into Saturday's trip to Maidenhead United and would at least bring some cheer to the long-suffering home faithful.

We'll be bringing you all the build-up, match action and reaction from the Swansway Chester Stadium throughout the evening.

Key Events

Dave Powell

Better, but..

KEY EVENT

Full time: Chester 1 Hartlepool 1

All square here after White goal salvages a point.

Dave Powell

Booked

Kingsley James.

Dave Powell

Pressure

Three added minutes, Hartlepool corner.

Dave Powell

Saved

Hornby down well to save Cassidy effort after he had managed to run at defence.

Dave Powell

Let off

Dave Powell

Pools sub

Dave Powell

Get in!

The Blues are level! Harry White’s persistence pays off as he bundles through and shoots high past Loach. 77 mins

KEY EVENT

GOAL! Chester 1 Hartlepool 1

HARRY WHITE!!! 77 mins

Dave Powell

Well held

Good save from Hornby as Deverdics strike takes a wicked deflection. Well held.

Dave Powell

All wrong

Superb cross-field pass from Crawford finds Halls who crosses for Archer but he gets header all wrong and ball drifts out to touchline.

Dave Powell

Good chance

Blues come close to hitting back as Mahon finds Halls on the overlap, with the right back’s cross finding James at the far post unmarked, but his header flashed across goal and wide.

KEY EVENT

GOAL! Chester 0 Hartlepool 1

Disaster! Michael Woods pokes home after a scramble in the box. 62 mins.

Dave Powell

Great tackle

Dave Powell

Well over

Lucas Dawson wastes a great chance from free kick 20 yards out. Balloons it over.

Dave Powell

Yellow card

Laing shown a yellow for bringing down Akintunde as he looked to break clear.

Dave Powell

Wasteful

Blues far too profligate in possession so far. Giving it away needlessly.

Dave Powell

Dragged wide

White breaks but effort is blocked and Crawford’s first time strike drags well wide.

Dave Powell

Back at it

The second half is underway

Dave Powell

Better

Dave Powell

Half time: Chester 0 Hartlepool 0

Blues been the better side and should hold the lead. Had a couple of great chances.

Dave Powell

Familiar face

Dave Powell

Attendance

Crowd of 1,421 here this evening.

Dave Powell

Added time

Three minutes.

Dave Powell

Loops over

Laing flicks a ball into the box inches over Hornby’s crossbar.

Dave Powell

Great spell

Dave Powell

Good save

Sam Hornby dives full stretch to push Devante Rodney effort wide for a corner.

Dave Powell

Good chance

Dave Powell

Headed clear

Crawford nods Magnay corner well clear. Danger passes. 26 mins.

Dave Powell

Corner

Dawson deflects Magnay cross out.