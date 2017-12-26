Key Events

Match report

Verdict from a miserable afternoon, HERE.

No fight. No heart. No chance?

Marcus Bignot
Full time: Chester 0 Guiseley 2

Blues now eight points off safety. Awful again.

Guiseley sub

Correia on for Roberts - 86.

Lions sub

Mike Fondop OFF

Kayode Odejayi ON

83 mins.

Should have been curtains

Should have been 3-0. Fondop gets effort all wrong from close range as he tried to stab home Roberts cross.

Yellow

Guiseley’s Maxted booked for time wasting.

Just wide

Archer nods wide from a James cross.

Yellow

McFadzean booked for needless shove on Hall-Johnson.

Blues sub

Grim

As things stand currently, Chester are eight points off safety and second bottom.

Chester sub

Jordan Archer returns after injury. On for Harry White - 65 mins.

Close

Roberts rifles an effort at Hornby from 20 yards. Fondop offside from rebound

Off the line

Roberts effort saved by Hornby and Shaw heads goalbound Fondop effort off line for corner.

Chance goes begging

Chance wasted. Akintunde gets to byline and crosses but White’s scuffed effort blocked and in a melee referee gives a goal kick.

Held

Hornby does well to hold a Purver volley from 18 yards.

Well wide

Akintunde fashions some room on the edge of the box but shoots way way wide.

Second half kicks off

The Blues shooting towards the Harry Mac.

Half time: Chester 0 Guiseley 2

Terrible first 30 minutes. Seemingly no way back. 2-0 down and down to 10 men.

First half added time

Three minutes

Great save

Akintunde breaks into the box and tries to find bottom corner but Maxted pushes away.

Attendance

Crowd of 1,634. Your support has not been rewarded.

Decent effort

Gough ball into White sees striker spin and shoot from 12 yards. Maxted saves low. 41 minutes.

Chester effort at last!

Decent moves sees James get to byline and cut back for Shaw whose first time effort from 12 yards is saved by Maxted.

Chester sub

Ross Hannah - OFF

James Akintunde - ON

33 mins.

Hannah struggling

Held his calf a few minutes ago and jogging round in a bit of pain. All we need!

Booked

Alex Purver booked for late challenge on Hornby. Blues fans incensed.

RED CARD! Rowe-Turner sent off!

Reckless challenge on James Roberts. 2-0 down and down to 10 men. Merry Christmas.

Offering nothing

A bit of pinball in the Guiseley box but Chester are struggling to get beyond the halfway line, here. Just as they were on Saturday.

Blues so poor

Fans are rightly furious. Limp and shapeless from Chester so far. Dreadful.