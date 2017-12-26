Key Events
Match report
Verdict from a miserable afternoon, HERE.
No fight. No heart. No chance?
Full time: Chester 0 Guiseley 2
Blues now eight points off safety. Awful again.
Guiseley sub
Correia on for Roberts - 86.
Lions sub
Mike Fondop OFF
Kayode Odejayi ON
83 mins.
Should have been curtains
Should have been 3-0. Fondop gets effort all wrong from close range as he tried to stab home Roberts cross.
Yellow
Guiseley’s Maxted booked for time wasting.
Just wide
Archer nods wide from a James cross.
Yellow
McFadzean booked for needless shove on Hall-Johnson.
Blues sub
Grim
As things stand currently, Chester are eight points off safety and second bottom.
Chester sub
Jordan Archer returns after injury. On for Harry White - 65 mins.
Close
Roberts rifles an effort at Hornby from 20 yards. Fondop offside from rebound
Off the line
Roberts effort saved by Hornby and Shaw heads goalbound Fondop effort off line for corner.
Chance goes begging
Chance wasted. Akintunde gets to byline and crosses but White’s scuffed effort blocked and in a melee referee gives a goal kick.
Held
Hornby does well to hold a Purver volley from 18 yards.
Well wide
Akintunde fashions some room on the edge of the box but shoots way way wide.
Second half kicks off
The Blues shooting towards the Harry Mac.
Half time: Chester 0 Guiseley 2
Terrible first 30 minutes. Seemingly no way back. 2-0 down and down to 10 men.
First half added time
Three minutes
Great save
Akintunde breaks into the box and tries to find bottom corner but Maxted pushes away.
Attendance
Crowd of 1,634. Your support has not been rewarded.
Decent effort
Gough ball into White sees striker spin and shoot from 12 yards. Maxted saves low. 41 minutes.
Chester effort at last!
Decent moves sees James get to byline and cut back for Shaw whose first time effort from 12 yards is saved by Maxted.
Chester sub
Ross Hannah - OFF
James Akintunde - ON
33 mins.
Hannah struggling
Held his calf a few minutes ago and jogging round in a bit of pain. All we need!
Booked
Alex Purver booked for late challenge on Hornby. Blues fans incensed.
RED CARD! Rowe-Turner sent off!
Reckless challenge on James Roberts. 2-0 down and down to 10 men. Merry Christmas.
Offering nothing
A bit of pinball in the Guiseley box but Chester are struggling to get beyond the halfway line, here. Just as they were on Saturday.
Blues so poor
Fans are rightly furious. Limp and shapeless from Chester so far. Dreadful.