It's a tall order for Chester FC to remain in the National League, but we already knew that.
The late defeat at Dagenham & Redbridge 10 days ago leaves Chester six points adrift of safety with games running out fast for manager Marcus Bignot and his side.
Tonight sees Dover Athletic make the long midweek trip from Kent for this rearranged clash, and it promises to be another tough battle for Bignot and his men.
Chris Kinnear's Dover side come into the clash on the back of a 1-0 win over Leyton Orient on Saturday, a result that saw them jump back into the play-off places.
We will bring you all the action as it happens from the Swansway Chester Stadium as the Blues go in search of a valuable three points that may keep the door to survival ajar, if only slightly.
Key Events
Dover Athletic squad
Walker, Ilesanmi, Gallifuoco, Parry, Essam, Brundle, Pinnock, Bird, Lokko, Bellamy, Azeez. Subs not used: Passley, Okosieme, Nortey, Daniel, Jeffrey.
Two changes
Chester squad
Firth, Halls, Hobson, Astles, Anderson, Waters, Roberts, Crawford, Vose, White, Archer. Subs: Jaaskelainen, Jones, Akintunde, Hannah, Mahon.
In position
Pre-match reading
Fancy some? Course you do! You can read our big match guide, including the travails of messrs Alabi and Richards, HERE.
Back at home!
Who will get the nod?
There will be a debutant for Chester between the sticks tonight. That we know.
Sam Hornby’s recall to Port Vale last week saw Chester forced to dip into the loan market, signing 19-year-old stopper Will Jaaskelainen, son of Bolton legend Jussi, from Crewe Alexandra.
But also waiting for their chance to impress is Liverpool loanee Andy Firth, an unused substitute since arriving at the club at the end of January.
Blues boss Marcus Bignot has a decision to make.
Tonight's playlist
Some solid choices in here.
Team news
Aside from any late absentees, Marcus Bignot is expected to name a similar side to the one that was beaten late on at Dagenham 10 days ago.
James Jones, Jordan Gough and Paul Turnbull all missed that game through injury, although Gough could come back into contention for his evening.
A blank weekend
The Beast from the East put paid to Chester’s home clash with Bromley at the weekend with the snow and sub-zero temperatures resulting in the game, like all but one in the National League on Saturday, called off.
But the snow has thawed and the pitch has drained well and we are all good to go for tonight!
The Bromley game, by the way, has been rearranged for next month. Full details HERE.
Matchday!
After 10 days without a game it is a return to action for the Blues this evening as they play host to Dover.
It’s a game that the two sides need three points from for very different reasons.
Chris Kinnear’s Dover, the only side to get a game on at the weekend as they beat Leyton Orient 1-0 at The Crabble, need the points to maintain their push for the play-offs while Marcus Bignot’s side are in desperate need of the three points to keep their faint survival hopes alive in the National League.
Kick off is 7.45pm and we will bring you all the action as we have it, right here.