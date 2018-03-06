It's a tall order for Chester FC to remain in the National League, but we already knew that.

The late defeat at Dagenham & Redbridge 10 days ago leaves Chester six points adrift of safety with games running out fast for manager Marcus Bignot and his side.

Tonight sees Dover Athletic make the long midweek trip from Kent for this rearranged clash, and it promises to be another tough battle for Bignot and his men.

Chris Kinnear's Dover side come into the clash on the back of a 1-0 win over Leyton Orient on Saturday, a result that saw them jump back into the play-off places.

We will bring you all the action as it happens from the Swansway Chester Stadium as the Blues go in search of a valuable three points that may keep the door to survival ajar, if only slightly.