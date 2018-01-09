Key Events
Well that’s it from tonight’s LIVE Blog in what has been an encouraging display from Chester tonight.
What the Blues boss said
Marcus Bignot Speaks...
AFC Fylde 1 Chester FC 1: Match Report
How It Stands...
Four points from the last two games and although it doesn’t take them out of the relegation zone, it’s certainly not relegation form.
Chester remain five points from safety with one game in hand on 20th place Barrow.
FT: AFC Fylde 1 Chester FC 1
The referee blows the whistle for full-time and it is a pleasing away point for Marcus Bignot’s men.
They weathered the initial storm to go into the interval scoreless at half-time.
A Danny Rowe goal looked to have given a dominant Fylde all three points before gift-wrapping an equaliser for Chester and Harry White.
Great defending!
Jordan Gough with a crucial cut-out with Rowe lurking for the hosts.
So Close!!
Fylde’s Tasdemir almost curls a beauty into the top right corner from the edge of the box but it goes inches wide. Phew.
Added Time
The fourth official has indicated there will be a minimum of four added minutes at the end of this game. Time for a winner?
Attendance
The crowd at a very chilly Mill Farm tonight is 1,531.
Diving Header!
Great last ditch defending from Jones from a Danny Rowe cross with Tasdemir lurking behind him....not long left here. Hold on Chester!
Over the bar
A Chester free-kick from Ross Hannah curls just over the bar from 25 yards out.
Great Defending...
A searching ball for Fylde substitute Blinkhorn is brilliantly cut out by James Jones.
Substitution
Third and final change for Fylde - Matty Blinkhorn comes on for Jack Muldoon.
Scramble!
A great Chester breakaway ends with Hall-Johnson’s effort being saved near post by Lynch.
More Pressure...
A Fylde corner is cleared only as far as former Wrexham man Sam Finley who lets fly from 25 yards out but its over the bar.
Just over 10 minutes left - is there a final twist to this clash?
Substitution
Another change for Fylde - former Chester player Andy Bond replaces Callum Chettle.
Good Save!
Fylde goalscorer Rowe puts in substitute Tasdemir who’s turn and shot is well saved by Hornby - all Coasters at the moment.
Not Happy...
It really was a gift from Fylde and their manager Dave Challinor is furious, kicking over the water bottles on the touchline.
Get In There!!
Chester have an equaliser - and it’s Harry White who finds the net! Shocking defending from Fylde’s Grand puts Hannah through - Lynch saves well but White hammers home the rebound!
Nearly...
Fair play, Chester are not giving this one up just yet - Akintunde’s effort nearly finds the feet of White six yards out but Fylde’s Tunnicliffe does well to clear the danger.
Substitution
This time for the Coasters as Jonny Smith is replaced by Serhat Tasdemir.
Substitution
Paul Turnball is replaced by Ross Hannah with just under 30 minutes to go....
Chance!
Fylde could of made it two, Smith and Chettle combine before the latter chooses to try to beat his marker but is disposed - half-heart appeals for a penalty but more in hope than justification.
Great Turnout...
Despite the goal, a shout of ‘Yellow Yellow’ comes from the away end as Chester look for an immediate reply - great turnout tonight.
Goal!
A corner swung into the box from Fylde and Danny Rowe is on hand to head home - 1-0 to Fylde and Chester have it all to do now.
Off the ball
The first real glimpse of goal for either side tonight - and it’s in Chester’s favour...Lucas Dawson’s effort cannons off a Fylde man and off the crossbar for a corner.
Sloppy
Captain Astles brings the ball out of defence but is caught in possession, presenting a chance for Smith but his effort is wide.
Early Shot
Nearly a great start to this half for Chester - a Turnball corner finds Astles but his effort is well saved by Lynch.