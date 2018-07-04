Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The kick off time for this Saturday’s pre-season friendly between Chester FC and Liverpool will remain at 3pm, it has been confirmed.

Blues chairman David Harrington-Wright originally said it was ‘highly unlikely’ the time for the game to start would be moved, despite it clashing with England’s World Cup quarter final against Sweden.

And, though it was understood dialogue was due to be had between the two clubs over the matter and potentially moving the kick off time to a possible noon start so the friendly would not clash with the knockout game due being shown live on the BBC, the clash between the Blues and the Reds will kick off at 3pm as originally advertised.

A statement from the Blues this evening said: "Following England’s victory in the World Cup last night, we made every attempt to move the game, but logistically this proved a major challenge given all match tickets had been sold, and other aspects relating to matchday arrangements were unable to rearrange at short notice.

"We would like to thank Liverpool FC for their help in reviewing arrangements and look forward to hosting them on Saturday."

The Blues had requested an earlier kick off time for the visit of Jurgen Klopp's Champions League runners-up when the fixture was first discussed after a potential clash with an England quarter final clash was noted.

Harrington-Wright had earlier said: “We requested a kick off change then but that was the only time Liverpool could do. Premier League players are like racehorses and pre-season training is something that is planned to the very last detail, so a change in times would disrupt their plans.

"It has been mentioned since then but it is highly unlikely to be moved. At this late stage the logistics of it would be difficult too. We know it provides a dilemma to fans and we fully expect the crowd to be less on Saturday.”

Naby Keita, Fabinho, Adam Lallana, Daniel Sturridge and Virgil Van Dijk could all feature for the Reds, with Klopp set to bring a strong side.

The game marks the start of Chester's pre-season schedule and the first game in charge for joint-managers Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley.