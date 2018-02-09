Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

When it comes to bogey teams Chester FC have had a few.

The likes of Forest Green Rovers immediately spring to mind, with the Blues never having much joy when they faced the Gloucestershire outfit even before Dale Vince's millions came into play.

One side who the Blues are due a success against is this weekend's opponents, Woking.

The 2-0 success for Anthony Limbrick's side earlier in the campaign was Chester boss Marcus Bignot's first defeat as Blues manager having taken over the reins in September.

Since Chester returned to the National League for the 2013/14 season following their reformation back in 2010, the Blues have faced the Cards on nine separate occasions in league action.

The record is miserable.

From the nine games played Chester have lost eight and won just once, with that success coming in January 2014 when a Jamie Menagh strike earned the Blues a 1-0 success at the Kingfield Stadium.

(Image: Lee Thompson)

Nine games have brought 21 goals for the Cards and just nine for Chester while three red cards have been dished out, two of them to the Blues.

And even before our reformation the record against Woking was pretty miserable.

In our first season in non-league football way back in 2000, Chester drew 3-3 and lost 1-0, and the following season saw us lose 2-0 on the opening day and 2-1 later in the campaign.

The 2002/03 season brought a 1-0 loss and a 2-2 draw with the Cards, but the promotion-winning season that followed did finally bring some success, with a 2-1 home win and a 2-1 away win seeing us claim maximum spoils. The success at Woking was most fondly remembered for Michael Twiss' stunning strike settled the encounter in a game shown live on Sky Sports.

So the full record makes for grim reading: played 17, won three, drawn two, lost 12. Grim.

There is some way to go to make that record appear any better but here's hoping this weekend marks a step in the right direction.