The bookies don't fancy Chester FC to escape relegation from the National League this season.

Four points off safety and having to deal with financial turmoil and facing the loss of more senior players, Chester are 1/10 with some bookmakers (BetVictor) to be in the bottom four come the end of the season.

But the Blues' poor form doesn't mean that this weekend's opponents will be taking them lightly.

Chester travel to Woking on Saturday (3pm) in desperate need of three points to give themselves even a puncher's chance of staying up.

A miserable 3-0 loss at Maidenhead United almost a fortnight ago hardly does much to instil confidence for the trip to Surrey, especially when this weekend's opponents recorded an impressive - and rather surprising - 1-0 win over in-form AFC Fylde last time out.

But that victory was the Cards' first win since November and alleviated some of the pressure that had been building on rookie boss Limbrick, the former Southampton youth coach.

And while four points from their last two games should put a spring in their step, Limbrick is wary of underestimating Chester.

"We had a tough game against Chester last time, but when you're facing those teams in the relegation zone, they are fighting for their lives and that makes it difficult to say it's a game we should pick up points," he told GetSurrey .

"We have beaten teams higher than us like AFC Fylde, but I don't think they came to us thinking they should be beating us.

"But perhaps some people might have thought they should have after beating Macclesfield Town and other teams above us.

"So it won't be an easy three points against Chester, we'll have to scrap and fight and put on another performance like we did against Fylde."

Limbrick expects to welcome midfielder Jordan Wynter back into the fold but match-winner Lazar Stojsavljevic is rule out through injury, as is Louis Ramsey.

Club captain Richard Orlu could make his first start since the draw with Maidstone United in early January while Nathan Ralph could also return.