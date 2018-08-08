Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Anthony Johnson believes that the season’s longest away day this weekend couldn’t have been better timed for he and Bernard Morley’s Chester FC squad.

The Blues bosses take their side a near eight-hour round trip this weekend to take on Blyth Spartans (3pm), buoyed by a four-point haul from their opening two games after a 0-0 draw at home to Spennymoor Town on the opening day was followed by a 3-0 win at Curzon Ashton on Monday night .

The Chester squad has already become a close knit group, but with 16 new players and two new managers there is still a closer bond that can be forged.

And for Johnson, hours on a coach to the North East at such an early stage of the season has come at the perfect time.

“Me and Bernard were saying the other day that the fixtures had been kind to us early on in terms of location and having the chance to travel as a squad on the longest away day of the season is a big plus,” said Johnson.

“Because we are part time we don’t get as much time together as a group, which is why it is so important that we forge that spirit when we are together.

“A coach trip up to Blyth will be a bonus for us. We don’t have lads banging in their headphones, putting on music and ignoring their teammates for the journey. That doesn’t happen.

“We’re a team and we make sure that we bond and we have a giggle on the way up and make sure the lads are relaxed.

“It’s never ideal spending hours on a coach to away games but me and Bernard have a good record when it comes to long away days. Hopefully that can continue this weekend.”

Johnson and Morley’s side sit third in the National League North after two games after Tuesday night’s results threw up some surprises , with a number of teams tipped to do well having struggled to get on the board as yet.

But Johnson is adamant that nothing too much can be read into what has gone on thus far, with only 180 minutes of league action gone.

He said: “It’s a cliché but you can’t read anything into who might do what until 10 games in.

“There are a few sides who haven’t got a point yet who should do well, but we can only focus on what we do and all our energy is focused on this weekend and Blyth Spartans.

“If we can get another three points on the board then me and Bern will be very happy indeed.

“If someone would have given us the results in the first two games at the start of the season then I think we would have taken it as we’ve been solid and given ourselves something to work on and that has meant that the buzz around the place that was evident through pre-season has continued for that little bit longer.

“Blyth is a tough place to go but they have lost their first two games and will keen to get up and running. We can’t be complacent.”