By his own admission this season has not turned out as Harry White hoped.

After signing for Chester FC in the summer from Solihull Moors, White has seen his progress hampered by a succession of injuries and has been unable to nail down a spot in the Blues forward line.

But the 23-year-old reached a crucial personal milestone on Saturday as he bagged his first goal for Chester in the 1-0 win at Ebbsfleet United , also completing his first 90 minutes for the club.

His 21st-minute strike handed Chester a vital three points in their quest for National League survival and he’s now hoping he can make a telling contribution for the remainder of the season.

Said White: “It means a lot. Coming in pre-season I was so buzzing to get going but it has been just injury after injury and I have been sick of just saying ‘this is it now’ then coming back and not being right. I just need to stay on top of it now and that goal felt unbelievable.”

“He was quite far off his line and I wasn’t sure whether to dink him or not and then I just saw a little gap and luckily it went in and it was just great to celebrate with all the fans.

“It’s about time that we got a result like that.

“I was looking back from the halfway line every time and knew it was going to get cleared. The back four were absolutely solid and Sam (Hornby) pulled off a great save and I had a lot of confidence in them that they were going to keep a clean sheet and get the three points.”

The performance in Kent was, arguably, Chester’s most organised and professional this season.

The Blues executed their gameplan to perfection and were full value for the spoils. The battle and fight that had been missing for much of the season was there in abundance.

And after some ‘home truths’ being told in the dressing room following the 1-1 draw at Guiseley on New Year’s Day, White believes that there is reason for some hope at last, with Chester heading to AFC Fylde in the National League tomorrow night (7.45pm) looking to close the gap to safety further.

“The togetherness as a team, everyone was wanting it so badly,” said White.

“When you are down there it is hard and when you come in after a loss or bad performance then you need to get it out in the open. That was what we were doing and that has only benefited us.

“I really do believe we can get out of this.

“Every game I buzzing for it and I fancy us to get three points (at Fylde) or at least a good result.”

“I can see the fans’ point of view and how it may seem that we don’t care, but everyone does. We are all behind the manager and the club and we all want what is best for the club and we wouldn’t be playing football if we didn’t. We are going to give it our all.”