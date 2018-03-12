Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A half-time team talk from manager Dean Keates proved to be the catalyst for a second-half that saw Wrexham earn a comfortable 2-0 success over cross-border rivals Chester FC.

For an hour of Sunday's clash between the old foes it was keenly contested and there was little to separate the sides in terms of quality on the pitch despite their very different standings in the National League.

But as has been the case on countless occasions this season, Chester were unable to find an extra gear and glean the points and instead wilted at a key point in the game before succumbing to defeat.

Scott Quigley and Nicky Deverdics netted goals in the 62nd and 69th minute respectively to hand the Dragons a massive three points in their play-off push while, at the same time, further adding to the woes of a Chester side who are near certainties for the drop.

And Keates's half time chat with his squad proved key.

Keates said: “It’s now 12 games unbeaten and a lot of draws, as gets highlighted, but against bitter rivals it sends the 6,000 fans home happy who were here today.

“There was a lot of frustration early on in the first half that spilt over from the terraces onto the pitch.

“We had a chat with the lads at half time just to settle them down and ask them to give 10 per cent more and I think they did that second half.

“The experience in the team shone through in the end and we got what we deserved which was three points.

“First half I thought he (Quigley) wasn’t up to his usual standards, so I asked him personally if he could give a bit more at half time and second half he was a bit more like his old self. That kind of finish is what he does."

Chester came out of the traps quickly in the second half and went close through Jordan Archer and Lucas Dawson before Wrexham turned the screw and secured the points through Quigley and Deverdics.

It was Wrexham's 12th game unbeaten and the defensive shutout saw them claim a club record 20th clean sheet.

Keates said: “I’m happy for the lads who’ve got 20 clean sheets for the season to set a new record. We take great pride in it and we’ve always got a chance.

"Hopefully it’s just settled everything down for everybody. Against the arch enemy it’s nice…and we get ready now for a massive game against Woking as well.”