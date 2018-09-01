After the disappointment of last weekend's 3-1 loss at AFC Telford United, Chester FC have the chance to get themselves back on the right track in the National League North this afternoon.

The Blues play their fifth campaign of what has already been a turbulent campaign this afternoon when they make the trip to Yorkshire to take on a side Guiseley side joint-managed by former Chester manager Marcus Bignot.

The Lions have had a slow start to the season but there are familiar faces in their ranks in the shape of Kingsley James and Andy Halls who, like Bignot, will be looking to get one over on their former employers.

Chester managers Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley have been boosted by the signings of forward Sean Miller and goalkeeper Connor King on Friday, giving them some much needed options as they head into a clash missing Danny Livesey, Gary Roberts and George Green.

We'll bring you all the action as it happens throughout the afternoon at Nethermoor as Chester look to pick up three points that could help kick start their season.