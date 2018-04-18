Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC fans will get the chance quiz the decision makers at the club when the City Fans United (CFU) board host their monthly members meeting tonight.

A good turnout is expected for this evening's meeting at St Theresa's Social Club in Blacon (7.30pm start) given the current situation surrounding the crisis-hit Blues.

The last planned meeting was postponed owing to it being 'close to Easter' and tonight will be the first time the CFU board have faced fans since the resignations that rocked the football club at the start of April and the sacking of Marcus Bignot as Chester manager last week.

Since the last CFU meeting Simon Olorenshaw resigned as chairman while director Mark Howell also stepped down and advisor Neil Young, a three-time title winner with the Blues, also stepped away.

David Harrington-Wright has since been named as chairman of the football club.

Last week board members Harrington-Wright, Laurence Kirby, Jeff Banks and Calvin Hughes, along with secretary Marion Needham, all appeared on a two-hour long True Blue podcast special at the Chronicle and faced questions from Blues writer Dave Powell and BBC Radio Merseyside's Neil Turner.

On the agenda tonight is likely to be the managerial situation, the direction of the football club, Young's decision to leave and the financial situation, among other things.

Tonight's meeting is informal meaning that non-CFU members are able to attend.