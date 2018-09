Sport gallery

Gallery: Pictures of Chester FC's 5-3 win over Bradford (Park Avenue)

The Blues made it a happy homecoming with victory in a breathless eight goal thriller at the Swansway Chester Stadium and here's some of the best pictures from the game.

(Image: Terry Marland) 1 of 15 (Image: Terry Marland) 2 of 15 (Image: Terry Marland) 3 of 15 (Image: Terry Marland) 4 of 15 (Image: Terry Marland) 5 of 15 (Image: Terry Marland) 6 of 15 (Image: Terry Marland) 7 of 15 (Image: Terry Marland) 8 of 15 (Image: Terry Marland) 9 of 15 (Image: Terry Marland) 10 of 15 (Image: Terry Marland) 11 of 15 (Image: Terry Marland) 12 of 15 (Image: Terry Marland) 13 of 15 (Image: Terry Marland) 14 of 15 (Image: Terry Marland) 15 of 15