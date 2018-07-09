Gallery: Fans meet their Liverpool heroes at Chester FC match

SportgalleryGallery: Fans meet their Liverpool heroes at Chester FC matchThe best of the pictures from a sunny afternoon at the Swansway Chester Stadium ShareBySallie EhlenCommunity Content Curator13:02, 9 JUL 2018Updated13:41, 9 JUL 2018Liverpool's Andy Robertson poses for a selfie with a young fan (Image: Terry Marland)1 of 21Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp with some of the Chester FC Academy players2 of 21Lewis Dandy, 12 with Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp3 of 21Liverpool FC's Danny Ings signs autographs for young fans (Image: Terry Marland)4 of 21Chester FC v Liverpool FC (Saturday, July 7) (Image: Terry Marland)5 of 21Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp with some of the young Chester FC fans (Image: Terry Marland)6 of 21James Milner gets off the Liverpool FC coach at the Swansway Chester Stadium (Image: Terry Marland)7 of 21Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp signs autographs for young fans (Image: Terry Marland)8 of 21Pre Season Friendly match Chester v Liverpool FC at Swansway Chester Stadium. Ragnar Klavan signs for fans. (Image: Gavin Trafford)9 of 21Loris Karius getting off the Liverpool coach for the pre-season friendly at Chester FC (Image: Terry Marland)10 of 21Fans ahead of the Chester FC v Liverpool FC friendly (Image: Gavin Trafford)11 of 21Jurgen Klopp at Chester (Image: Gavin Trafford)12 of 21Liverpool FC's James Milner signs autographs for young fans at Chester FC (Image: Terry Marland)13 of 21Jurgen Klopp poses for a selfie with two young Liverpool fans14 of 21Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp arrives at the Swansway Chester Stadium (Image: Terry Marland)15 of 21Sheyi Ojo poses for a selfie with two young Liverpool fans16 of 21Naby Keita made his Liverpool debut at Chester FC (Image: Terry Marland)17 of 21Liverpool FC's James Milner with Steph Oscroft from Chester FC Community Trust (Image: Terry Marland)18 of 21Liverpool FC's Danny Ings arrives at the Swansway Chester Stadium (Image: Terry Marland)19 of 21Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool before the Pre-season friendly between Chester FC and Liverpool (Image: Lynne Cameron/Getty Images)20 of 21Liverpool FC's Daniel Sturridge arrives at the Swansway Chester Stadium (Image: Terry Marland)21 of 21More OnChester FCLiverpool FCChester