Gallery: Fans meet their Liverpool heroes at Chester FC match

The best of the pictures from a sunny afternoon at the Swansway Chester Stadium

  1. Liverpool's Andy Robertson poses for a selfie with a young fan1 of 21
  2. Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp with some of the Chester FC Academy players2 of 21
  3. Lewis Dandy, 12 with Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp3 of 21
  4. Liverpool FC's Danny Ings signs autographs for young fans4 of 21
  5. Chester FC v Liverpool FC (Saturday, July 7)5 of 21
  6. Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp with some of the young Chester FC fans6 of 21
  7. James Milner gets off the Liverpool FC coach at the Swansway Chester Stadium7 of 21
  8. Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp signs autographs for young fans8 of 21
  9. Pre Season Friendly match Chester v Liverpool FC at Swansway Chester Stadium. Ragnar Klavan signs for fans.9 of 21
  10. Loris Karius getting off the Liverpool coach for the pre-season friendly at Chester FC10 of 21
  11. Fans ahead of the Chester FC v Liverpool FC friendly11 of 21
  12. Jurgen Klopp at Chester12 of 21
  13. Liverpool FC's James Milner signs autographs for young fans at Chester FC13 of 21
  14. Jurgen Klopp poses for a selfie with two young Liverpool fans14 of 21
  15. Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp arrives at the Swansway Chester Stadium15 of 21
  16. Sheyi Ojo poses for a selfie with two young Liverpool fans16 of 21
  17. Naby Keita made his Liverpool debut at Chester FC17 of 21
  18. Liverpool FC's James Milner with Steph Oscroft from Chester FC Community Trust18 of 21
  19. Liverpool FC's Danny Ings arrives at the Swansway Chester Stadium19 of 21
  20. Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool before the Pre-season friendly between Chester FC and Liverpool20 of 21
  21. Liverpool FC's Daniel Sturridge arrives at the Swansway Chester Stadium21 of 21
