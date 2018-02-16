Load mobile navigation
Chester FC charity match

Over 2000 fans attended Colin Murray all star game

  1. Michael Owen with his dad Terry1 of 23
  2. Michael owen leads the team out with the mascots2 of 23
  3. Ian Rush signs a ball for a young fan3 of 23
  4. What a line up4 of 23
  5. Ball boy Finlay Ehlen with Michael Owen5 of 23
  6. Chester FC all star charity match6 of 23
  7. Colin Murray's All Stars7 of 23
  8. Sam Pemberton who bid £1000 to play in the match8 of 23
  9. A crowd of over 2000 turned for the match9 of 23
  10. Ian Rush10 of 23
  11. Ball boy Ben Hoban with Michael Owen11 of 23
  12. Michelle Owen12 of 23
  13. Terry Owen scores in front of the Harry Mac13 of 23
  14. Match organiser and broadcaster Colin Murray14 of 23
  15. Chester FC all star charity match15 of 23
  16. Chester FC all star charity match16 of 23
  17. Chester FC all star charity match17 of 23
  18. Ian Rush18 of 23
  19. Chester FC all star charity match19 of 23
  20. A crowd of over 2000 turned for the match20 of 23
  21. Michael Owen21 of 23
  22. Ian Rush signs an autograph for a fan22 of 23
  23. Chester FC all star charity match23 of 23
Chester FCAll-star game sees fans come out in force to back Chester FC cause as fund reaches £75,000
Star-studded game helps raise £25,000 for the Blues cause
Chester FCChester FC finally know how much Tranmere Rovers will be paying for James Alabi
The figure was reached at an FA tribunal on Thursday
Chester FCChester FC set to land a 'quality' signing free of charge in time for weekend
Marcus Bignot is aiming to get a deal over the line for a midfielder in time for Eastleigh clash
Football NewsDrewe Broughton: My demons left me a broken man, I lost it all after football
Former Chester City striker speaks candidly to the Chronicle on his personal battle and how football needs to look after its players
Chester FCChester FC set to find out compensation figure for James Alabi
Representatives from the Blues will make their case to an FA tribunal panel later today
Chester FCChester FC charity match
Over 2000 fans attended Colin Murray all star game
Chester Crown CourtSchool worker and Chester cricket club captain jailed for having sex with student
Lee Francis Dixon, 31, had sex with 17-year-old student who attended school where he worked
Shopping in ChesterCan you do your weekly shop at B&M? Someone tried it and this is what happened
Compared to major supermarkets it's so much cheaper
Chester City CentreChester to come to a standstill for military parade this weekend – here's which roads will be closed
Road closures will affect many roads in the city centre
Ellesmere PortVicious gang of teens repeatedly punch and slap woman on train in Ellesmere Port
Six youths launched brutal and unprovoked attack on lone female
Hospice of the Good ShepherdBackford hospice volunteer takes on the epic London Marathon
Paula Reynolds was inspired after supporting the hospice's bereavement team
Chester ZooChester Zoo’s precious African painted dog pups have been named
Zookeepers reveal names for the three males and four females
University of ChesterUniversity of Chester students help in production of live BBC radio broadcast
Aspiring events managers gained valuable experience during Any Questions? broadcast from Chester campus
Chester ZooChester Zoo’s precious African painted dog pups have been named
Zookeepers reveal names for the three males and four females
Chester City CentreChester to come to a standstill for military parade this weekend – here's which roads will be closed
Road closures will affect many roads in the city centre
NewtownRaid on Chester home leads to arrest over drugs and knife possession
A 43-year-old man was arrested over an alleged drugs offence and possession of a bladed article following a raid on a Chester address.
Ellesmere PortEllesmere Port high school to have £2.7m uplift
New music and technology block for students along with refurbished labs and new classrooms
Duke of WestminsterWill the Duke of Westminster be invited to Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding?
Several members of the Grosvenor family attended Prince William and Kate's nuptials
Virgin TrainsVirgin Train journeys between Chester and London break through half a million mark
First time this landmark has been reached since operator took over West Coast Main Line in 1997
CourtsMachete killer of Tarporley businessman has jail term increased by appeal judge
Jordan Davidson told his 23 year sentence was too low and ends up with 30 year term
