Chester FC charity match

SportgalleryChester FC charity matchOver 2000 fans attended Colin Murray all star game ShareBySallie EhlenCommunity Content Curator14:16, 16 FEB 2018Updated14:24, 16 FEB 2018Michael Owen with his dad Terry (Image: Dale Miles)1 of 23Michael owen leads the team out with the mascots (Image: Dale Miles)2 of 23Ian Rush signs a ball for a young fan (Image: Dale Miles)3 of 23What a line up (Image: Terry Marland)4 of 23Ball boy Finlay Ehlen with Michael Owen (Image: Jim Green)5 of 23Chester FC all star charity match (Image: Terry Marland)6 of 23Colin Murray's All Stars (Image: Terry Marland)7 of 23Sam Pemberton who bid £1000 to play in the match (Image: Dale Miles)8 of 23A crowd of over 2000 turned for the match (Image: Dale Miles)9 of 23Ian Rush (Image: Dale Miles)10 of 23Ball boy Ben Hoban with Michael Owen (Image: Terry Marland)11 of 23Michelle Owen (Image: Dale Miles)12 of 23Terry Owen scores in front of the Harry Mac (Image: Terry Marland)13 of 23Match organiser and broadcaster Colin Murray (Image: Dale Miles)14 of 23Chester FC all star charity match (Image: Dale Miles)15 of 23Chester FC all star charity match16 of 23Chester FC all star charity match (Image: Terry Marland)17 of 23Ian Rush (Image: Dale Miles)18 of 23Chester FC all star charity match (Image: Terry Marland)19 of 23A crowd of over 2000 turned for the match (Image: Terry Marland)20 of 23Michael Owen (Image: Terry Marland)21 of 23Ian Rush signs an autograph for a fan (Image: Terry Marland)22 of 23Chester FC all star charity match (Image: Terry Marland)23 of 23More OnChester FC