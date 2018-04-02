Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC have been plunged into fresh turmoil following the resignations of Simon Olorenshaw as chairman of City Fans United (CFU), the supporters group that owns the club, and fellow board member Mark Howell.

Olorenshaw, who had previously served as chair of the CFU for 11 month until November 2016, had been co-opted back onto the board in the days following the revelations of the financial mess at the club at the end of January along with Jeff Banks, Calvin Hughes and Howell. A month later he was named as chairman.

But Olorenshaw, who works in senior management for Merseyrail, has decided to step away with immediate effect after stating that his views differ from the majority of the current board.

And Howell, who was part of the board who helped reform the football club from the ashes of Chester City back in 2010, has also decided to step down.

He said on Twitter: "Despite a deep love for my club, after a weekend of reading some frankly awful lies about a good friend and colleague, I decided to resign my role on the @CityFansUnited board at lunchtime today. Going back again was a big mistake. I wish the board all the best of luck. #uts ."