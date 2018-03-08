Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Chester FC defender John Molyneux has died. He was 87.

Warrington-born Molyneux began his career with the Blues as a teenager in 1949 and spent six years with the club before then Liverpool boss Don Welsh paid £4,500 to take him to Anfield in June 1955.

He made his Reds debut on September 3 against Blackburn in a 3-3 draw at Ewood Park in Division Two. His first goal arrived on January 8 1958 in an FA Cup third round replay at Roots Hall against Southend.

Molyneux, who passed away on Wednesday, March 7, rejoined Chester in August 1962 after seven years on Merseyside. He spent two more years with City before dropping into non-league with New Brighton.

Molyneux, who was capped at youth level by England, played 249 times for Liverpool and in his two spells at Sealand Road for Chester he made a total of 245 Football League appearances, scoring once.

His brother, Geoff, made one appearance for Chester back in 1962.

In a message from their official Twitter account, the Liverpool FC said: "We're deeply saddened by the passing of former player John Molyneux.

"The thoughts of everybody at #LFC are with John’s family and friends at this sad time."