Bury striker Jordan Archer is back in the National League having signed a loan deal with Maidenhead United.

Archer joined the Shakers in the summer from Chester FC , with League Two Bury paying an undisclosed fee for the 24-year-old front man, beating off competition from National League side Chesterfield for his signature. He signed a two-year deal at Gigg Lane.

Archer featured for the Shakers in pre-season but has found opportunities limited so far after picking up an injury, and with Bury having options in the striking department due to the good form of Dominic Telford and Gold Omotayo, manager Ryan Lowe has opted to send out Archer for some much-needed game time.

The striker, who netted four goals in 19 games for Chester last season after joining from Stourbridge, will link up with a former teammate at York Road with Alan Devonshire's side including ex-Blues striker James Akintunde in their ranks.

Bury sporting director Lee Dykes said: "We invested in Jordan in the summer for the longer term and we feel that competitive game time is now needed for Jordan and his immediate development.

"The National League is a very competitive league and we feel Maidenhead are a good fit for what we wanted as an experience for Jordan over the next few months."