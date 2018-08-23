Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

His spell at Chester FC may not have been the most fruitful but Daniel Udoh is tipped to pose a problem for the Blues this weekend when they visit AFC Telford United on Saturday (3pm).

The former Crewe Alexandra striker played three games on loan at the Blues in the National League last season under then manager Marcus Bignot but failed to find the net.

He was released by the Railwaymen in the summer and has since found a new home at New Bucks Head, netting three goals already during Telford's impressive start to the National League North campaign.

The Bucks sit third in the table after three wins and two draws in their opening five games under new manager Gavin Cowan, defying some pre-season predictions.

And Udoh has been key to their success so far.

We asked Joe Edwards, AFC Telford United reporter for the Shropshire Star, for the inside track on the Bucks.

"Well, nobody really expected to be unbeaten five games in," said Edwards.

"Gavin Cowan has come in as boss after two years at the club as a coach and recruited very well, bringing together a good mix of youth and experience - and, perhaps most importantly, players who are up to the physical demands of the division.

"The last three seasons have been tough for Telford and, because of that, fans didn’t expect all that much this time around. Cowan is determined to bring the good times back, though, and based on what we’ve seen so far - three wins, two draws - a fair few are dreaming of a play-off push.

"Daniel Udoh. Someone Chester fans will know well, Udoh has netted three times in the Bucks’ last two games. He has two very capable strikers at this level in Amari Morgan-Smith and Andre Brown eager to be the main too, and that seems to be bringing the best out of Udoh.

"Adam Dawson, who says he turned down Chester to join Telford, is a wildcard. He has came off the bench last two matches and provided an assist in each."

Chester will be without the services of influential midfielder Gary Roberts this weekend as he serves the first of a three-match ban for his straight red card at Blyth Spartans on August 11.