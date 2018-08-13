Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Chester FC midfielder Ashley Williams looks set for a lengthy time on the sidelines after breaking his leg in a league match at Prestatyn Town.

Williams, 30, was playing for Airbus UK Broughton in the Huws Gray Alliance on Saturday when he suffered the serious injury following a rash tackle from Prestatyn's James Hay that saw him immediately red carded.

The game was stopped for over an hour as Williams received treatment before being taken to hospital by ambulance.

The referee consulted with both managers before it was decided that the game on the North Wales coast would resume following the injury to Williams.

Airbus won the game 2-0.

After the match, a tweet from the Wingmakers' official Twitter account read: "(We are) sure all your best thoughts and wishes are with Ash in respect of recovery from a broken leg sustained early in this game. Credit to the ambulance crew who attended to Ash on the injury."

Tough tacking and tenacious midfielder Williams, who was born in Chester, made 85 appearances for the Blues under Neil Young after signing in 2011 and helped the club to three successive league titles before leaving in January 2014 following the departure of Young.