Former Chester FC midfielder Lucas Dawson was a surprise inclusion in Crewe Alexandra's under-23 side to take on Queen's Park Rangers earlier this week.

The 24-year-old was released by Chester at the end of last season following their relegation from the National League and spent time on trial with former Blues boss Marcus Bignot at Guiseley earlier this summer , featuring in pre-season friendlies but unable to win a permanent deal.

He has yet to fix himself up with a new club and turned out for the Railwaymen's U23 team against QPR in the U23 Development League 2 on Tuesday afternoon at Gresty Road.

Dawson, known to U23 boss Alex Morris, started the game for Crewe in a 3-1 win but is not expected to be on the radar for a permanent deal with the Alex at this stage.

Crewe manager Dave Artell, a former Chester City defender, recently spoke of his displeasure with the U23 schedule and the demands it placed upon his young squad, branding it 'disgusting'.

And his frustration at the situation is likely a factor in why the U23s have brought in additional bodies.

He told the Crewe Chronicle : “The fact our U23s have to play 30-odd games is disgusting.

“The fact we had to play our U23s at Watford last Friday, is disgusting.

“It’s so restrictive it’s ridiculous. It’s bland game after bland game, but we have to travel four hours, or we have to play on a Saturday.

“It’s ridiculous. It’s pointless.

“For me, scrap U23s football and go back to a reserves system. Or, drastically reduce the number of U23 games so we can set up other games we feel can develop our players better.

“It’s going one way and for one reason – the Premier League want to sell the (broadcasting) rights to U23s football on a Monday night. It’s all driven by money, that’s the brutally-honest answer.”