Ex- Chester FC captain John McCombe is on the lookout for a new club after agreeing to a mutual termination of his contract at Boston United.

The 33-year-old only joined Boston back in June, signing for the Pilgrims after spending the second half of last season at Harrogate Town, helping the Yorkshire side earn promotion to the National League.

The veteran centre-back signed for the Blues last summer on a one-year deal and turned out 23 times in the National League for the Swansway Chester Stadium outfit.

But he left the club by mutual consent in February before making the switch to Harrogate.

The former Port Vale and York City defender signed for Chester's National League North rivals Boston on June 8, but just three months later has departed Craig Elliott's side just a week into the new season.

"He moves on with the club’s best wishes for the future," said a statement on Boston's official club website.