Chester FC have been dealt a pre-match derby blow with the confirmation that midfielder Gary Roberts has been ruled out through injury.

The Blacon-born midfielder, who was relishing his first meeting with Wrexham in the blue and white stripes, has not recovered from a knock he picked up in the midweek home defeat to Dover Athletic.

Roberts' place in the starting line-up has been taken by Lucas Dawson who will play alongside derby debutant Tom Crawford - another local lad - in the centre of Chester's midfield.

Blues boss Marcus Bignot has also made an enforced change - up front - with James Akintunde replacing Harry White, who starts on a substitute bench that does not include new signing Karl Cunningham.

Wrexham manager Dean Keates has also made two changes.

David Raven has taken the place of left-back James Jennings, who is suspended, while Chester old Paul Rutherford is preferred to Jonathan Franks on the right-wing.

TEAMS

Wrexham: Dunn, Roberts, M Smith, Pearson, Raven, Rutherford, Wedgbury, Kelly, Deverdics, Quigley, Holroyd. Subs: Franks, Carrington, Boden, Ainge, Wright.

Chester: Firth, Halls, Hobson, Astles, Anderson, Dawson, Crawford, Vose, Waters, Akintunde, Archer. Subs: Jaaskelainen, Hannah, Mahon, White, Jones.