There was no doubting the big story from the National League yesterday - and that was the return of Neil Young to Chester FC.

The treble-winning title manager is back at the Blues to give beleaguered boss Marcus Bignot a helping hand on and off the field between now and the end of the season.

But today's agenda is set to be dominated by Chester's rivals from down the A483...

Wrexham lose Dean Keates

Yes, Wrexham manager Dean Keates has taken over League One strugglers Walsall.

Earlier this week Keates seemingly poured cold water on a possible return to the Bescot Stadium when he told our sister paper the Daily Post: "I've had no contact from Walsall and don't expect to."

But matters move fast in football and reports from the Midlands last night suggested that the 39-year-old was set to return to his hometown club.

Putting rivalry to one side, Keates has done an excellent job at the Racecourse, and the 2-0 derby win over the Blues on Sunday not only brought up a club record 20th clean sheet (from 37 games), but also moved the Dragons up to fourth in the table.

So losing the man who has made that possible is a devastating blow to Wrexham - particularly at such a crucial stage of the season.

The chance to manage the club he won promotion with during his playing career has proved too good to turn down and Keates was unveiled as Jon Whitney's replacement this afternoon.

Ex-Chester captain and assistant manager Ian Sharps was placed in caretaker control of Walsall following Whitney's sacking.

A Dragons statement reads: "We want to place on record our appreciation to Dean for his time here as a player, captain and as first team manager.

"Walsall FC approached us and triggered the release clause in Dean's contract in full, therefore we were obliged to allow Dean the opportunity to speak to the club that he supports.

"We are in a strong position and our focus remains on achieving promotion to the Football League this season. There are just nine games of the season to go and now more than ever, we need the support of each and every fan of Wrexham AFC to rally around our interim management team of Andy Davies and Carl Darlington, the remainder of the staff and the playing squad. We are fully focused on achieving three points at Woking on Saturday.

"While we have already begun the search to replace Dean and complete our management team and intend to make an appointment as quickly as possible."

Hartlepool's 'very real' administration threat

Even the most optimistic of Blues supporter would admit it's going to be difficult to survive relegation now.

But finishing as high as possible in the bottom four come the season's end could be critical as there are other clubs in even bigger financial bother than Chester - and, in particular, Hartlepool United.

Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling and North East businessman Raj Singh are attempting to buy crisis-hit Pools but a report has stated they remain £600,000 short.

Hartlepool United Supporters' Trust are attempting to get the proposed takeover over the line and have so far raised £60,000 toward their ambitious £250,000 target.

But a statement from the Trust , released last night, revealed they could be fighting a losing battle to prevent the club from going into administration, which would bring about a 10-point deduction.

Part of the statement reads: "The situation at the club remains of grave concern and administration remains a very real possibility unless a sale goes through in the very near future.

"As it stands the consortium involving Mr Singh and Mr Stelling remains £600k short of target funds. While the Trust still hopes to purchase a stake we have to be realistic about what we can afford."

Hartlepool are currently 19th, three points above fourth-from-bottom Solihull Moors, and eight above the second-bottom Blues.

Rivals staying full-time

Chester are now just one place above the foot of the table after Torquay United won 1-0 at Leyton Orient on Tuesday.

But the Gulls, like the Blues, will need to have some run-in to stand any chance of beating the drop.

However, even if Torquay are relegated to the National League South, owner-chairman Clarke Osborne has insisted they will be staying full-time.

Osborne said: "The club will remain full-time and fully professional, and will be funded for promotion.

"We have invested into a new youth system, stadium upgrades, the reorganisation and strengthening of management and systems, and the background work for major redevelopment of a new stadium and academy.

"This is not a plan for moving down a league and going part-time, this is a plan for the long-term sustainable success of Torquay United."