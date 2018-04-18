Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Witton Albion would resist any approach from Chester FC for manager Carl Macauley.

The 47-year-old has been heavily linked with the vacant managerial position with the Blues, who will be playing National League North football next season, following the sacking of Marcus Bignot last week.

The former Vauxhall Motors and Marine boss has a proven track record in succeeding on the pitch despite limited resources, with his time at Motors in the National League North evidence of that.

But Macauley, who spent time as an assistant to Steve Burr during his tenure as Chester manager, has a year left on his deal at Wincham Park, and although he is understood to be on the radar for the Blues, the position of the Northwich club on the matter has been made clear.

“Let me make things as clear as possible,” Witton chairman Mark Harris told the Northwich Guardian .

“Carl is under contract here until the end of next season, and has given us no indication whatsoever that he wishes for that situation to change.

“Nor do we want him to leave.

“We would resist any attempt to encourage him elsewhere, and even if a rival was successful in persuading him then we’d have to be compensated.”

Whoever comes in to the Blues hotseat will be faced with a tall order.

Liabilities of over £100,000 and a playing budget of around £250,000 will mean that, once again, Chester will be dwarfed by the spending power of their rivals.

Runcorn Town boss Chris Herbert and his assistant Mark McGregor have expressed their interest while Billy Heath, Andy Holden, Graham Barrow, Shaun Reid and Ian Sharps have all been linked to the post.