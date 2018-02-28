Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC's home encounter with Bromley on Saturday (3pm) could be in doubt owing to the wintry weather.

After the 'Beast from the East' brought in snow and sub-zero temperatures across the UK, Storm Emma is set to follow hot on its heels and the cold conditions are set to continue.

The Chronicle understands that Bromley are set to travel on Friday and a decision on whether or not the game will be going ahead will have to be made early on that day through a pitch inspection.

But it may not just be the pitch that has to be taken into account with the cold conditions playing a part in conditions on the car park and in the stands.

A pitch inspection is set to take place early on Friday morning to make a decision on the game.

A statement on Bromley's official club website read: "Bromley Football Club would like to advise supporters that our game at Chester appears in serious doubt at present due to the forecasted weather conditions.

"Should an inspection be required we are hoping this is something that can be organised to take place early on Friday morning.

"We will of course keep you updated as and when we know more."