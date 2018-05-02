Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There were no official awards at the end of the season for Chester FC .

A truly miserable season that ended in relegation to the National League North and a disengaged fanbase meant that there would be no 'celebration' or prize giving. After all, what was there to celebrate?

Blues fans will no doubt want to swiftly forget this most dreadful of campaigns, but to simply focus on the negatives means that we overlook some positives, however small they may seem.

The emergence of more talented Academy players this season, most prominently James Jones, Tom Crawford and Nathan Brown, has been a major plus and given some positive hope for the future.

And there have been senior players who have tried to carry the fight to the very end, although there will be plenty who won't come into consideration.

We have put together a shortlist of five players. Who gets your vote?

poll loading Who is your Chester FC player of the season? 0+ VOTES SO FAR Ryan Astles Gary Roberts Tom Crawford James Jones James Akintunde

Ryan Astles

(Image: Terry Marland)

Has he played his last game for Chester?

While the big Blues defender has been a mainstay of a struggling side this season he has been one of the club's steadier performers.

He has been offered a new deal but it remains to be seen whether he stays with the club.

Gary Roberts

Arrived with plenty of red flags and a point to prove.

His quality shone through during his short spell with the club and his commitment to the cause was never in doubt.

Was a model professional while at the club and grasped his chance.

Tom Crawford

Played just 17 games in total but the teenage Academy graduate ended up being a key cog in the side.

Became more and more comfortable at senior level and went from not looking out of place to looking a cut above.

A big future and a big move likely await him this summer.

James Jones

(Image: Terry Marland)

Another Academy graduate to impress.

Became a solid defensive partner to Astles and grew in stature. Another season and you feel there could be a real gem of a player there.

A new deal has been offered and he, like Crawford, will have options elsewhere.

James Akintunde

(Image: Terry Marland)

Hasn't set the world alight but wasn't helped by being shifted around from wide to central positions.

Looked a prospect towards the end of the season, certainly under Calum McIntyre's caretaker spell when he played with more freedom, and he weighed in with eight goals to make him joint top scorer.

Hasn't been offered a new deal but a new manager may fancy another look at him.