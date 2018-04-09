Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Saturday's 2-0 home defeat to Tranmere Rovers consigned Chester FC to relegation to the National League North.

Their five-year stay in the National League was brought to an end after a miserable campaign on the field that has seen them win just six league games this season.

Marcus Bignot, hired as Chester boss in September, was informed last week that his contract, which runs until the end of May, would not be renewed at the end of the season.

But with the club in complete disarray on and off the field just who would be throwing their hat into the ring to lead the Blues during what is likely to be another tough campaign next season.

We have a look at some potential candidates to take on the role.

(Image: Simon Marshall)

PAUL CARDEN

A name very familiar to Chester fans owing to his two spells as a player at the club in the late 1990s and early to mid 2000s.

The 39-year-old has applied for the Blues job previously and is currently in charge at Evo-Stik Northern Premier Division side Warrington Town.

The Wire have had a fine season under Carden and sit second in the table, eight points behind leaders Altrincham and look a safe bet for the play-offs. He could yet be managing at National League North level next season, would the Blues job appeal?

He has previously been boss of Southport and had caretaker spells in charge of Tranmere Rovers and Cambridge United.

(Image: Colin Lane)

GARY BRABIN

Another former Blues midfielder and another manager with Southport, Cambridge and Tranmere on his CV.

The 47-year-old, who played for Chester in 2002, has been linked with the job in the past and has already been mentioned with the vacancy for next season.

He is currently on the coaching staff at League Two side Port Vale having last been in a managerial role at Tranmere in 2016. Before that he had spells at Southport (twice), Luton Town and Cambridge.

(Image: Terry Marland)

ANDY HOLDEN

Holden was a fans favourite during his spell as a player at Chester in the mid 1980s and has been coaching at a high level, although his only managerial experience was a short-lived spell as Flint Town United boss last year.

Holden was part of David Moyes' coaching staff at Everton and was number two to Alan Stubbs at both Hibernian and Rotherham United.

He has been seen at Chester games in recent weeks.

(Image: Courtesy of Walsall FC)

IAN SHARPS

Sharps, another to have played for Chester, was number two to Jon McCarthy until November 2016 when he joined the coaching staff at League One side Walsall.

Chester were in fine form until Sharps' departure and for some it was the catalyst for the decline on the pitch towards the end of the 2016/17 season, where the Blues fell spectacularly from play-off contention to a relegation battle after Christmas.

Jon Whitney, the man who brought Sharps to Walsall, was sacked last month and former Wrexham manager Dean Keates has since taken over. It remains to be seen whether Sharps will remain part of the backroom team for next season or if Keates will come in for his former staff at Wrexham, Andy Davies and Carl Darlington.

Maybe Sharps may fancy a crack at the top job with the Blues?

CARL MACAULEY

If Chester are to operate on a shoestring budget next season then there are few better at achieving on limited resource than Macauley.

The Liverpudlian worked wonders year after year while boss at Vauxhall Motors as he kept them in the National League North with meagre funds.

Macauley, who spent a brief spell as assistant manager at Chester under Steve Burr, is currently boss at Evo-Stik Northern Premier side Witton Albion who are in the hunt for a play-off place.

BILLY HEATH

Unlike the previous names in this list, Heath has no previous links with Chester.

What he does have, though, is a promotion from the National League North on his CV - twice. Heath won promotion to non-league football's top tier with both North Ferriby United and FC Halifax Town.

He left his role as Halifax manager by mutual consent in January of this year.

(Image: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)

SHAUN REID

A fans favourite at the Blues from his time as a player, where he was a tough-tackling midfielder who wore his heart on his sleeve, 52-year-old Reid has thrown his hat into the ring before.

Reid spent four years in charge of Warrington between 2012 and 2016 and lead the club to the first round proper of the FA Cup for the first time in their history during the 2014/15 season.

He left the Wire by mutual consent in March 2016.

(Image: NCM Media)

ANDY MORRISON

The former Manchester City defender has worked wonders at Connah's Quay Nomads in the Welsh Premier League.

While he has been unable to break the stranglehold on the league by full-timers The New Saints, he has made his side genuine challengers and lead them to European football.

In 2016 his Nomads side stunned Norwegian side Stabaek over two legs to progress to the second qualifying round of the Europa League.

Based locally and with a wealth of knowledge on the Welsh Premier League and the non-league scene in the north, Morrison may tick some of the boxes that Chester require.

CRAIG HARRISON

It was a season to forget for Harrison at National League side Hartlepool United.

The 40-year-old had to cope with off-field turmoil at Pools but eventually paid for a poor run of form with his job and was sacked in February.

Before Hartlepool, though, he had great success with The New Saints over a six-year spell as they dominated Welsh football. Before that he had been in charge of Airbus UK Broughton for three successful seasons.

He retains a Chester base and will no doubt be itching for a chance to prove himself again after his time at Hartlepool.

GAVIN MCCANN

Before Steve Burr got the nod as successor to Neil Young, McCann came very close to landing the Blues job. Very close.

The former Everton, Sunderland, Aston Villa and Bolton Wanderers man, who has one England cap to his name, has been coaching the youth team at Bolton most recently but may still harbour managerial ambitions.

(Image: Richard Sellers/PA Wire)

NEIL REDFEARN

Applied for the job last time around and was one of those to really impress at interview before Bignot was eventually given the nod.

The former Scarborough, Leeds United and Rotherham United manager, 52, has a wealth of both Football League and non-league experience but has since taken on the role of boss of Womens Super League 2 side Doncaster Rovers Belles.

Could he be tempted to apply again?

(Image: Eddie Greville)

GRAHAM BARROW

Whenever the Chester vacancy arises you can always guarantee that Barrow will get a mention.

And with good reason, too. The 63-year-old enjoyed two successful stints as Chester boss, leading the club to promotion from the old Division Three back in 1994.

Was heavily linked with the job before Bignot was appointed and would be a popular choice among some fans, although it is some 13 years since his last permanent managerial role at Bury. He has, though, managed Wigan Athletic on a caretaker basis three times since then.

Currently he is head of football development at National League side AFC Fylde, although he has expressed his desire to have another chance at being a manager.