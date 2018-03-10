Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you are trying to look for positives before Sunday's cross-border derby then one is the fact that the pressure is most definitely on Wrexham.

Let's be honest, it would be a huge surprise if Chester FC replicated that magical day back in August 2013 that Neil Young spoke so lovingly about earlier this week.

The Blues have lost five of their last six league matches and are now 1/66 with one bookmaker (BetVictor) to finish in the bottom four.

Wrexham, in contrast, are unbeaten in their past 12 and have not lost at the league at the Racecourse since the opening day of the season, a run stretching back 17 games. Yet, yet, yet...

(Image: Dale Miles)

The Dragons are slipping down the table. Nine matches in their current 12-game unbeaten run have ended in draws, including the last four.

Dean Keates' side went top with a 2-0 win at Guiseley on February 3. However, fast-forward five weeks and they have slipped eight points behind leaders Macclesfield Town in seventh and are in real danger of being caught by teams like AFC Fylde and Ebbslfeet United.

So Sunday surely is a must-win for Wrexham?

Well, with the help of our sister title the Daily Post , we've gone behind enemy lines to see if Dragons boss Keates and defender Kevin Roberts, who famously scored in a derby for Chester City at the Racecourse back in November 2007 , have to say.

DEAN KEATES

"The derby is always something to look forward to and all being well we can get three points. The form book goes straight out the window.

“We are fighting for the points at the top and they are fighting for points for survival at the bottom, and the three points mean the same no matter, whether it is our position or their position.

(Image: Dan Westwell)

"Both football clubs and sets of players will be desperate for the points, all being well it is us that gets them.

"I have only ever been about winning and that is what I have tried to instil in the culture of the football club, and these three points are massive to my squad of players."

KEVIN ROBERTS

"Do I remember my goal for Chester at the Racecourse? Not really no, it was a long time ago, I think I was only 18 at the time.

"To score my first goal for Wrexham, it couldn't come in a better game could it? But three points is the most important thing, even if it would be nice to break my duck in the derby.

"These games are always feisty and have a good atmosphere and at our place with our fans it is going to be a great noise.

"We are both desperate for the points. They are down there for a reason, but in a derby form always goes out the window, so we are both battling for the three points and hopefully we want it more and can show our quality to get them."