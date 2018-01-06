Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC travel to Ebbsfleet United today (3pm kick-off) for the second of seven matches in what is a busy and crucial January.

There were angry words exchanged in the Blues' dressing room after they let three precious points slip from their grasp at Guiseley on New Year's Day.

But, with the air cleared and, on reflection a positive performance to draw heart from, there has been a renewed sense of determination about Marcus Bignot and his players this week.

Whether that translates into a winning performance this afternoon remains to be seen.

But, before then, here's everything you need to know ahead of the game.

What the managers have said

Ebbsfleet manager Daryl McMahon, whose side lost 4-2 in front of the BT Sport cameras at Bromley on Monday, said: "They're all tough games. It doesn't matter who you’re playing, especially in this period when you've got so many games close together.

"It's important that we learn from what happened at Bromley. You can't just forget about it because lots of poor things happened.

"Chester are fighting for their lives and they'll probably be thinking, 'I quite fancy going there on Saturday'. We have to bounce back and look to get three points."

Blues boss Bignot said: "We can't wait to get going on Saturday. For us, it's an opportunity to take so many positives from the last game. If they show the mentality and desire they did against Guiseley, then I have no doubt it'll be a positive weekend for us.

"We're facing a David v Goliath situation but we believe within. We have a cause. We need everyone to get behind the cause. We're up for it and we're ready for it.

"My message hasn't changed since the day I walked into the football club. This is going to go right down to the last month of the season."

Team news

Bignot will certainly be without Lathaniel Rowe-Turner through suspension and he was keeping his cards close to his chest as regards to the fitness of top-scorer Ross Hannah, fellow forward Jordan Archer, and defender Myles Anderson.

He said: "I really wouldn't know (how they are). I've just got to focus on the players who are available.

"We've had injuries after injuries at really important times. Just look at Ross Hannah; he was in a rich vein of form, scoring goals.

"But iif you at the front area as a whole, we haven't been able to call on Jordan Archer, who will make a big difference for us, as well as Harry White and Ross.

"Our only consistent presence up there has been James Akintunde. I thought he was immense against Guiseley, along with the other players, but as soon as we get the others back, they will certainly aid our cause."

Jack Payne, who has been sidelined for three months, and Jack Connors could return for the Fleet.

Form guide

Ebbsfleet are in good form. They have won three, drawn two and lost one of their last six league matches.

And last season's National League South play-off winners have not tasted a league defeat at home since October 24 - a run stretching back six games.

Chester have taken five points from the last 18 on offer.

And you have to go back 11 matches to August 26, and the 2-1 triumph at Aldershot Town, for the last they won on the road in the league.

The odds

Charlie McCann, of BetVictor, said: "Chester conceded a last-minute goal at Guiseley on New Year's Day and that must have really hurt.

"Blues boss Marcus Bignot must have been pleased with his side's performance in the 1-1 draw but dismayed by the news that he will not be able to keep his loan players, who are likely to return to their parent clubs this month.

"Chester are 1/12 to finish the season in the bottom four and 17/4 to win at Ebbsfleet at the weekend.

"They badly need a positive result and need both Wrexham and Tranmere Rovers (who are at home to Torquay and Barrow respectively) to do them a favour."

Memory Lane

You only have to go back to September 9 last year, and to first game of the post-Jon McCarthy era, for the last time the two teams met.

But it is nearly six years since the Blues played at the home of the Fleet. That was back on January 14, 2012, when Neil Young's Northern Premier League Premier Division table-toppers gave their National League opponents a real run for their money in the last 32 of the FA Trophy.

Goals from man-of-the-match Matty McNeil and the returning Jamie Rainford could not stop Chester from falling to a 3-2 defeat.

But it was still an afternoon to savour for the travelling supporters who would go on to experience many more memorable away days in the reformed club's unstoppable rise up the non-league ladder.

You can read the original Chronicle match report - written by my good self - HERE. Happy days, indeed.