Bernard Morley says he and Anthony Johnson will have a welcome headache once they have a full Chester FC squad at their disposal.

The Blues have been without the likes of Scott Burton, Matty Hughes, Deane Smalley and George Green for the opening two games of the season but a 0-0 draw with Spennymoor Town on the opening day and a convincing 3-0 win at Curzon Ashton on Monday night have lifted Chester to third in the National League North after two games played, with the Blues yet to concede a goal.

With Hughes returning from a two-game ban when the Blues head to Blyth Spartans on Saturday (3pm) and the possible inclusion of skipper Burton (calf strain) and striker Smalley (administration issue), Morley and Johnson have a selection dilemma on their hands, with the squad for the last two games making a strong case for holding on to their shirts.

But it is the kind of problem that the managers are more than happy to deal with.

Speaking after the win at Curzon Ashton on Monday, Morley said: "Lads that we've signed, we've not been able to utilise three of four of them. We only can get stronger. We know what it's like not being in the squad or watching from the stands, you want to see your side do well but you're thinking 'how am I going to get my shirt?' It's really important we all stick together.

"There is a right buzz around the squad and you can see Matty Hughes with a smile on his face but he will be thinking 'where do I fit into this?' But that is a good thing for me and Jonno. If that's the headache that we have got then great. If these lads are keeping players out like Matty Hughes and Deane Smalley then that is only a good thing for us."

Hughes is available for selection again this weekend while a decision will be taken on Burton following training on Thursday.

Smalley, who signed for the Blues last week after a trial spell , is awaiting his registration to be cleared in order to play for the Blues, although the club are hopeful it will be forthcoming in time for the trip to the North East this weekend.