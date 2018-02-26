Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Marcus Bignot may have believed his Chester FC team deserved more than what they got in Saturday's devastating 3-2 defeat at Dagenham & Redbridge .

However, his opposite number, Dagenham boss John Still, offered a different opinion.

Still's side looked to be heading for a 2-1 loss after Jordan Archer and Matty Waters struck to cancel out Fejiri Okenabirhie's opener.

But, just like in last season's corresponding clash , the Daggers struck twice after the 85-minute mark to take the points, with Okenabirhie's second goal of the game being followed moments later by an Andy Halls own goal.

And Still said: "I think we deserved to win, and to come back from 2-1 down to win 3-2 late is a great result for the players and the club as well.

"I thought first half we played terrific. I thought we were unfortunate to be at 1-1.

"Second half, it was the same for both teams, the wind was difficult. It was difficult to play fluid (football), but once we made the change of two people wide and bringing another forward on, I thought we got on top and it was a matter of, 'can we score'?"

It was Dagenham's second win in three games after a run of four straight defeats coincided with worrying news off the field concerning the club's finances .

Still, speaking to the Barking and Dagenham Post, added: "They (Chester) started defending very deep which was making it difficult, but once we scored I thought we would win. I just had a feeling about it.

"The way we've been lately, we've never stopped, it's been terrific to be fair. With the problems we've had, they've responded unbelievably."