Marcus Bignot says he will continue to strive for the best for Chester FC until the day his contract expires.

The Blues boss watched his side put up a battling display against National League champions-elect Macclesfield Town only to be beaten by a Danny Whitehead strike in a 1-0 defeat.

After the dirge that was Good Friday's 2-0 home loss to Torquay United the performance from Chester against the Silkmen was poles apart and the Blues were unlucky not to glean something from the game.

It was revealed over the weekend that Bignot's contract would not be renewed at the end of this season with the Blues set to be relegated to the National League North.

And the Blues boss praised the character of his side after what had been a difficult couple of days.

He said: "It has been a difficult time. My plans are to finish this season off as best we can and there is a group of players there who need my help and support and they will certainly get that.

"They have seen me go about my business in the same manner and I will continue to do so until my contract expires. It is about the players and a lot has been said off the field and now is the time for the football club to take the baton on with regards to that.

"We want to finish this season off in the best way possible. I've dealt with the group as honestly and openly as I can. Are we good enough? The league table will tell you that at the end of the season. They will only be better people for it. I have enjoyed every minute working with those players and they haven't let me down."

And Bignot said that his experiences with the cash-strapped Blues, where he has had to contend with a financial crisis and losing senior players on an almost weekly basis, have been a learning curve.

He said: "I feel now where I am, when you talk about managing up, I want to do that better. I wanted to man-manage better and I think I've done that. What I have got better at wasn't what I was brought in to do originally. I have enjoyed the experience and it will make me a better manager and better person for the experience.

"I hate losing but you (the Press) have been honest, said it as you have seen it and you have been living in the reality."