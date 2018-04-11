Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Marcus Bignot hailed match-winner Nathan Brown after the 18-year-old stepped off the bench to earn Chester FC a last-gasp 3-2 win over Bromley on Tuesday night.

After a season of tumult on and off the field the apathy was evident against the Ravens as just 754 fans - the lowest since the club's reformation - turned up to watch the already-relegated Blues take on Neil Smith's play-off chasers.

It has been a campaign of utter misery for Chester fans, but the diminutive figure of Brown provided the most memorable moment of the season when he ran 40 yards, skipping past three challenges before clipping the ball over David Gregory. It was sublime stuff from the academy graduate.

"Nathan Brown knows how much I think of him. I'm delighted for him," said Bignot.

"It wasn't a case of needs must, we wanted to (play the youngsters). With Browny this time around he trained really well with the first team and he has earned his appearances and he has earned his place on the bench.

"He is following in the footsteps of James Jones and Tom Crawford now in terms of they have gone out and performed and I wish them all the best. They are going to have some bright futures and I will be watching their development very closely."

Brown's 89th-minute winner added to strikes from Dominic Vose and Jordan Archer after Josh Rees and Omar Bugiel pegged the Blues back twice.

But it wasn't just Brown who drew praise from Bignot, who stressed the importance of academy head coach Calum McIntyre, who has been in and around the first-team coaching set-up this season and a big support to Bignot in recent months, to continue his own personal development.

He said: "Me and Calum have got a real good relationship and you can ask Calum what I think of him. I have tried to integrate him and involve him. Not only is the academy key for development, Calum McIntyre is key for development. Since I have been here it is another one I am proud to say I worked with and helped along the way, and I am sure he would say the same, hopefully.

"Just like the players, he needs developing. I think he would agree he has enjoyed every minute with us, well me, at the end of it."