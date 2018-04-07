Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Marcus Bignot believes that Chester FC will have another relegation on their CV next season if they don't address the issues behind the scenes.

The Blues were beaten 2-0 at home to Tranmere Rovers on Saturday to have their relegation to the National League North confirmed, ending their five-year stay in non-league football's top tier.

The past seven days has seen the club's chairman and a director step down as well as Neil Young stepping away from his unpaid advisory role.

Bignot was informed last week that he would not be the man to lead them next season, but the boss laid down the gauntlet to the City Fans United board to get their house in order and get footballing people involved behind the scenes or risk the football club heading into the non-league abyss.

He said: "The most worrying thing for me is that we have lost Neil Young this week and he was offering his services for free. We weren't paying him an we lost him, and we need football people at this football club.

"The players haven't been good enough at times, I haven't been good enough at times, together we haven't been good at times.

"But fans need answers. Even if I'm not here I've always worked in terms of how can I help the football club. I've presented to them in terms of anytime they football working group wants to call on my experience, playing and management - that has never happened. I just want to help the football club. It's not about me, I'll be ok. It hurts, I want to be the manager here and I won't get that opportunity. If they don't want mine (experience) then that's fine, but when you have got Neil Young in the building, I am frustrated.

"I have been relegated as a player and if my management career can mirror my playing career then I will die a happy man. This club is at a crossroads and going into the Conference North won't solve the problems, it will only magnify them.

"There has to be some real decisions made, not just good people but the right people. There’s a load of good people and there’s a lot of good work going on, the academy, the community. It’s unbelieveable and the volunteers every day are absolutely superb, but when it comes to first team, there is absolutely a lack, and I mean lack, of experience at first team level.

"My outcome has been decided. But how does it look moving forward? Those questions have to be answered.

"If you are asking me now there will be another relegation on this football club's CV if it is not careful. This is really a defining moment. Altrincham and Hyde spring to mind."

Chester's home support was outnumbered by Tranmere. A clear show of apathy from a totally disenchanted supporter base.

Only 1,300 home fans were part of the 3,100 crowd, and Bignot believes that the apathy will remain unless answers are forthcoming from the board.

Bignot said: “They want to see winning football. That 90 minutes is the final piece of the jigsaw. There’s so much work that goes in terms of getting a product out onto the pitch and that’s where it lacks in terms of that foresight. How have we got to this and how are we going to get back to getting winning football back onto a football pitch and it’s a long journey and it’s a long process and there’s got to be reality, honesty and transparent in terms of how we’re going to move forward because I think the supporters can then accept that if they’re told the truth and told here are the facts and this is the reality.

"I get the feeling, the apathy around the place that there will be another one (relegation) coming and we have got to stop it and we have got to stop it now.

"I'm speaking on behalf of the players. They have never had a board member come down to speak to them in my tenure to explain the situation. It affects them as well and it is their livelihoods - and that is a huge disappointment."