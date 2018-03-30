Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC boss Marcus Bignot says his players 'let us all down' after a miserable performance saw them go down 2-0 at home to fellow strugglers Torquay United .

Goals from Rhys Healey and Elliott Romain earned the Gulls three points against the woeful 10-man Blues, who had Lucas Dawson sent off in the second half, all but confirming their relegation from the National League.

It was a performance that was bad even by this season's standards, and the Blues boss was less than happy.

"I'm not one for making excuses but today they let themselves down, they let each other down and they let us all down," said Bignot.

"We have genuine, nice, hard working players but you need more than that sometimes. They are an honest bunch and I am an honest manager, people would be hard pushed to find many captains in terms of giving the armband.

"That spell up to that second goal I was furious. For that to not have hurt is unforgivable."

There is worrying apathy among the supporter base which has been born about through bad performances on the pitch and mistakes made over the past 18 months behind the scenes.

The cash-strapped Blues have managed to raise over £100,000 to keep themselves afloat, but Bignot says it is now time for the football club to talk about the direction for the future to the fan base.

He said: "It is not a time for me to talk on behalf of the football club in terms of how it is going forward. I think the football club now has to talk with regards to where this football club is heading.

"We have spoken before, we have identified the problems and there are more problems to come and we identified the solutions to that. If we don't feel there is problems and we have raised the money and we are going to be OK, put it this away, going down isn't going to solve anything, it will only add to what we see coming.

"I want to keep it as much on the pitch as possible and it is now for others to come out and talk about where this football club is going."