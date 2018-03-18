Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC boss Marcus Bignot paid tribute to on-loan Liverpool goalkeeper Andy Firth and his battling young side after they held play-off pushing Aldershot Town to a 0-0 draw at a wintry Swansway Chester Stadium.

While the result did little to help the Blues' survival prospects - they are now eight points adrift of safety with eight games to play - Bignot could take heart from a dogged performance and a first clean sheet in 12 matches.

He said: "In my opinion Aldershot are the best footballing team in the league so all credit to the players for showing the character, mentality and endeavour to stay in the game.

"There were question marks over whether they could do that. You go back to the Wrexham game, where they played so well for an hour, and then for five-10 minutes of pressure you could see a goal coming, but today we've probably had to deal with 90 minutes of pressure.

"So to come through that will be massive for character building and it's a really good point with regards to what it will do for their confidence.

"When you lose football matches, first of all, you've got to stop that mentality of losing - and we've done that with the clean sheet. We've not had one for a while so it's a super base for us to build on.

"Of course we wanted to be better (on the ball), but sometimes you've got to sit back, respect the opposition, and respect that they are a good football team.

"We couldn't get on the ball to play our game so it was all about our off-the-ball performance and you saw that we had an organisation, a desire and a character.

"We've had some good performances and not got the results we felt we deserved but we got an off-the-ball performance, got our luck, and I'm thoroughly happy with the point."

The draw ended Chester's four-match losing run and owed much to 21-year-old Firth who, like on-loan Crewe Alexandra shot-stopper Will Jaaskelainen, has been left without a goalkeeping coach after David Felgate left the cash-strapped club.

Bignot said: "We've had a difficult week in terms of the goalkeeping situation, losing Dave Felgate.

"But Andy has a maturity and character far beyond his years. He is a level-headed kid, who is into the coaching side, and is doing his badges, and we have had to rely on him to help us off the pitch as well.

"He has been a credit and he deserved that (display) and he will have learned a lot from the Wrexham game."