Calum McIntyre gave his take on a difficult week at Chester FC .

At just 24, youth team boss McIntyre was placed in temporary charge of the Blues until the end of the season following the sacking of Marcus Bignot on Wednesday afternoon.

McIntyre took charge of the Chester side for the 4-2 defeat at Boreham Wood, where the Blues gave a good account of themselves on the back of a trying few days.

And while happy to help, academy boss McIntyre insists he does not want to be considered for the role on a permanent basis.

He said: "It has been a really tough week and I have made my intentions quite clear. It's not an ideal scenario.

"A word for Marcus Bignot who integrated me into the first team. He spoke at length on Tuesday about the way we were working together and I endorse those comments massively. I have learned load off the coaches I have worked with but with Marcus over the past few weeks we have worked really closely as it was very much just me and him.

"I love coaching but it is going to be really difficult. The first problem I encountered yesterday was that I am not old enough to drive the club van to training. We are going to encounter some challenges."

"It is a really difficult situation for me and I hope people understand that. It is only a temporary arrangement and it is not geared to anything and everyone knows that, I love my role with the academy. I am midway through a project is very exciting."

Goals from Michael Folivi, Bruno Andrade, Morgan Ferrier and Ricky Shakes secured the three points for Chester, but James Akintunde's brace ensure the score reflected the Blues' efforts.