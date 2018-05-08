Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC have launched a scheme to help fans spread the cost of their season tickets.

Starting this week, the Blues are enabling fans to pay for their season tickets via the Direct Debit option, spreading the cost over two to three months.

Season tickets go on sale from today for Chester's forthcoming National League North campaign.

The club require all monies to be received by July and for any fans wishing to spread their payments over three months, they will need to have a Direct Debit set up by Thursday, May 17, with the first payment being collected on the May 24, and two subsequent payments being collected on June 22 and July 24 respectively.

For fans wishing to set up a Direct Debit after May 17, then it will be two monthly payments to make, with the first payment being collected on June 5 and July 6 respectively.

A club statement read: "We hope that this gives an added incentive to purchasing a season ticket for the first time and once full payment is received for your season ticket, we’ll be in touch with collection dates for those season tickets, and we’re also currently working on an event for season ticket holders to attend and enjoy prior to the season commencing.

"We would like to thank you for your patience whilst putting this trial together, and hope that there is a great take up from it. We want it to work as much as you do, and of course every penny counts towards the future of Chester FC."

Quite who the manager will be for the coming season is yet to be decided.

Talks have stalled with the club's chosen candidate after interview, Neil Redfearn, and the Blues are now in the process with meeting with other potential candidates for the top job, with a decision hoped for by the end of the week.

Further information on how to set up a Direct Debit to pay for your season ticket can be found at www.chesterfc.com