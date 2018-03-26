Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC have introduced three new initiatives in order to boost the home attendance for Friday's clash with Torquay United (3pm).

Under 16s will get free admission to the Swansway Chester Stadium for the clash between the relegation threatened National League sides, with the ticket able to be redeemed by a downloadable form from the Blues website, www.chesterfc.com .

The club have also reduced prices for adults and concessions on the Harry McNally Terrace, meaning it will be just £10 entry.

There is also the chance for U12's to net themselves a free Easter egg at the match too, with the first 250 children under the age of 12 receiving their Easter gift.

This is a first come first served basis and all Easter eggs will be available from the City Fans United gazebo which will be situated close to the ticket office in front of the main stand.