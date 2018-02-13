Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It looked as if the finishing touches had been applied but Colin Murray has added two more names to his 'all-star' squad for Thursday's clash with a Chester FC select XI.

The broadcaster will bring a team to the Swansway Chester Stadium on Thursday night (7.45pm kick off) to take on a Blues side including names such as Paul Carden and Shaun Reid for a game aimed to raise funds for the cash-strapped National League side.

Already signed up for Murray's side are the likes of ex-England and Liverpool striker Michael Owen and former Manchester United and Chester defender Danny Higginbotham, but two more names have now been added to the ranks.

Former Liverpool and Republic of Ireland defender Jason McAteer and ex-Birmingham City and Crystal Palace striker Clinton Morrison, who also represented Ireland, will be turning out for Murray's side on Thursday.

Around 1,000 tickets for the game have now been sold, and with a healthy number expected to pay on the gate on Thursday it is hoped that the game can attract a crowd of close on 1,500.

Tickets are priced at £10 for adults and £5 for under 16s, and are available at the Chester FC Ticket Office at the Swansway Chester Stadium between the hours of 10am-4pm Monday to Thursday this week on 01244 371376. It is also pay on the night at the turnstiles.