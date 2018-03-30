Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Should Torquay United striker Rhys Healey feature for the Gulls at Chester FC this afternoon he will realise a childhood ambition.

The 23-year-old, on loan at the Devon side from Championship club Cardiff City, is set to get the nod for Gary Owers' team when the two sides face of in a crunch National League relegation scrap at the Swansway Chester Stadium today (3pm).

Healey, who has featured for the Bluebirds in the Championship and is on loan at Torquay in a bid to regain fitness and sharpness after a lengthy injury lay-off, began his career with Connah's Quay Nomads and used to pay a visit to watch the Blues with his father, who lives in Chester, when he was younger.

Manchester-born Healey, who joined Cardiff from Nomads in 2013, told DevonLive : "I used to go along to games at the Deva as a kid and dream of playing football there and other grounds like it one day.

“A few years later, on from what I’ve managed to achieve in my career already, I’m going back with Torquay, and plenty of my family will be there as well.”

The striker, who has also taken in loan spells at Dundee, Colchester United and Newport County, admits he is surprised by the lowly position of the Gulls who, like Chester, are 10 points off safety and looking destined for the drop.

Today is a game neither can afford to drop points in.

“I’ve only been here two weeks, but from what I’ve seen so far, I am still questioning ‘How are these boys still down near the bottom of the table?’,” said Manchester-born Healey, who has already scored once in eleven first-team appearances for Cardiff.

“There’s no pressure on me. I’ve come here to play as many games as possible, score some goals and, while I am here, I want to help Torquay out.

“I genuinely believe that, if we get a win on Friday, we can beat Woking at home next Monday and then it could be hard to stop us.

“There’s only eight games to go for us, and these are the biggest games that the club could play for a long time.

“I just want to make each day count, keep improving all the time and keep the other strikers on their toes.

“Of course, I want to score goals, but the only important thing at Chester is winning. If we do that, and I don’t score, I won’t mind.”