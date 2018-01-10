Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Marcus Bignot says that it will take time for Gary Roberts to get 'up to speed' with Chester FC but says there can be no doubt about his ability.

Roberts, 30, from Blacon, joined Chester on a short-term deal on Tuesday afternoon, earning a place on the bench as an unused substitute in the 1-1 draw at AFC Fylde .

The former Crewe Alexandra, Port Vale and Yeovil Town man, who represented England at under 16, U17 and U19 level, left Southport earlier this season and has linked up at last with his hometown club having offered his services in the past.

And while his off field battles that dogged his career in his younger years have been well documented, Bignot believes that Roberts will add more quality to his side.

Said Bignot: "The budget this year has been the biggest budget this team has had, so that’s credit to the football club.What we found was the budget has been front loaded and it has been spent.

"For example, I’m really appreciative to the club for getting Sam Hornby for four weeks because there wasn’t a budget for a goalkeeper once Conor Mitchell went back.

"We have brought in Gary Roberts on a short-term (deal). It’s not impacting on the budget, it’s performance related. He approached the football club and got in touch with them to get in touch with me. He is on probation and doing community service for the next four weeks and I’ve got to look after him.

"There is no denying he is a really good footballer but we have to get him up to speed physically because there is no doubting his ability. We’re pleased to have him on board because that is the 16 we could pick today."

Roberts could make his Chester FC debut this weekend in the FA Trophy second round tie at East Thurrock United.

And the midfielder couldn't be happier at signing with his hometown club.

"I'm delighted that the gaffer has given me the chance," Roberts told Chester FC TV.

"It's always a dream come true to play for your home town and home club and couldn't be more happy. This is my best signing since signing as a 17-year-old at Crewe. It's just how I presumed it would be.

"It's special and I have a lot of support behind me from my local community, Blacon. Hopefully they can get down and support me, the lads and the gaffer and move forward from where we are. It would be a great achievement.

"I've had my past and my past ain't great. I'm going to work hard, knuckle down and give everything I can and hopefully I can win some of the fans over and let my football do the talking and not the off field antics.

"Every game is a cup final and hopefully I can be a big part of it. It is a boyhood dream to play for my home town. I can't wait to get the shirt on and give 100%."