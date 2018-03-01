Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC defender James Jones has been named in the 16-man England C squad to take on Wales C at Barry Town later this month.

The 19-year-old academy graduate broke into the Blues side earlier this season and has made eight appearances for Marcus Bignot's side and has been rewarded for some fine displays with a place in Paul Fairclough's side.

The non-league Three Lions will head across the border to face the Welsh Premier League's newly-formed representative team on Tuesday, March 20 (7.30pm), which includes former Chester City players Connell Rawlinson and James Owen, now of The New Saints and Connah's Quay Nomads respectively.

Jones signed his first professional deal in the summer alongside Tom Crawford and Nathan Brown, and scouts have been in attendance to monitor the performances of both Jones and Crawford since establishing themselves as part of Bignot's first-team plans.

Jones has been sidelined through injury in recent weeks and last featured in the 3-0 defeat at Maidenhead United on January 27, a game where he was sent off inside 15 minutes.

England C team to face Wales

Goalkeepers:

James Montgomery (Gateshead)

Grant Smith (Boreham Wood)

Defenders:

Louis John (Sutton United)

Daniel Jones (Barrow)

James Jones (Chester)

Sam Ling (Leyton Orient)

Josh Staunton (Woking)

Midfielders:

Ryan Croasdale (Kidderminster Harriers)

James Hardy (AFC Fylde)

Jim Kellermann (Aldershot Town)

Rob Ramshaw (Spennymoor Town)

Josh Rees (Bromley)

Tom Walker (Salford City)

Forwards:

Jason Gilchrist (Southport)

Dan Maguire (Blyth Spartans)

Fejiri Okenabirhie (Dagenham & Redbridge)