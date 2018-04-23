Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC will be playing National League North football next season, that is something that is not in doubt.

What is in doubt, though, is how the National League North will look next season and just how far the Blues might have to travel on away days.

With the Blues, Torquay United and Guiseley all confirmed to be falling through the trap door from non-league football's top tier at the end of the season there remains just one place to be filled.

Torquay, obviously, are heading into the National League South while we will be renewing acquaintances once again with Guiseley next season owing to their clear belonging to the north of England.

But there is a straight fight now ensuing for survival in the National League with Barrow and Woking both sitting on 48 points. The Bluebirds host Chester on Saturday knowing that a win would see them safe, although three points at Bromley tomorrow night would all but seal their survival.

Woking on the other hand host play-off chasing Dover Athletic on Saturday needing a positive result to stand any chance of survival, and even that depends on Barrow losing at Bromley.

Should Woking go down then, again, they clearly would belong to the National League South, and Barrow would take up residence in the North.

But should Woking go down then it would create some headscratching for FA officials.

In the Evo-Stik North the situation is clear cut. Altrincham have been crowned as champions and one of Warrington Town, Grantham United, Ashton United, Farsley Celtic or Shaw Lane will be joining them.

In the South, Hereford have been crowned champions with King's Lynn Town, Kettering Town, Weymouth and Slough Town all making the play-offs.

But simply drawing a line across the centre of England doesn't necessarily decide the matter and a chance remains that Hereford and King's Lynn could end up in the North next season.

Matters such as clubs who have previously been switched also come into consideration as well as the southernmost clubs who already sit in the North and the impact moving would have on them. An example of this is Brackley Town, a member of the National League North since 2012, who are more southerly than Kings Lynn (should they go up) and, arguably, Hereford too.

The FA hold the responsibility for placing teams in the correct divisions ahead of the new season, with any decision to be ratified at the annual general meeting of the National League at the end of the season.