Former Chester FC striker Oli McBurnie is celebrating more success after he won his first call-up to the senior Scotland squad.

The Swansea City frontman, who is currently on loan at Barnsley, is one of six new faces in new Scotland manager Alex McLeish's squad for this month's friendlies with Costa Rica and Hungary.

McBurnie's selection comes after he was named as the Championship player of the month.

The 21-year-old scored four goals in five games during February after making a transfer deadline day loan move from Premier League outfit Swansea.

McBurnie will be hoping to make his Scotland debut in the Hampden Park clash with Costa Rica on Friday, March 23 or the trip to Budapest to take on Hungary on Tuesday, March 27.

He is joined in McLeish's first squad since taking over the Tartan Army for the second time by five fellow new boys including Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay.

McBurnie started his professional career with Bradford City before spending two spells on loan at Chester in the second half of the 2014-15 season.

He netted five goals in 14 games for the Blues and it was clear from his stints at the Deva Stadium that he was destined for a bigger stage.

McBurnie was duly signed by Swansea in the summer of 2015 and, after carving a reputation as a prolific goalscorer for their under-23s, he has gone on to make 18 first-team appearances.