The gap between Chester FC and safety in the National League continues to widen.

And while the chances of survival may sit somewhere between slim and zero hope, Marcus Bignot's side must keep on fighting until the very last, however difficult the task may be.

Today it is a long trip south to London to take on a Sutton United side who sit second in the table and who are gunning for promotion to the Football League.

Heading into today's game the Blues are eight points off safety and looking near certainties for the drop into the National League North next season.

