Long after the crowds had departed Gander Green Lane on Saturday there remained at least a dozen or so children re-enacting what they had seen during the 90 minutes of Chester FC's 3-2 loss at Sutton United .

A chorus of 'we are top of the league' boomed out from the social club beneath the stand and you could almost touch the positivity around a football club who are really going places, even though they remain unsure about just how far they wish to progress on the field.

Sutton is the very essence of a community club.

It has a 3G facility that is in use seven days a week and is the hub of the area which it represents. Even 90 minutes before kick-off on a Saturday it is in use by the public.

The win over Chester at the weekend sent the U's to the top of the National League and the part-timers are in with a very real shout of making it to the Football League.

A run to the FA Cup fifth round last season where they ended up getting knocked out at home to Arsenal raised hundreds of thousands of pounds and garnered national attention. And far from being plundered back into the starting XI in some myopic bid for short-term success it has been invested in the infrastructure at the club who will reap the benefits of it for years to come.

Sutton are in stark contrast to Chester.

A summer windfall from Sam Hughes's move to Leicester City was squandered on the playing budget and the Blues will almost certainly be playing their football in the National League North next season.

And while Sutton boss Paul Doswell has sympathy for the club on the whole, the financial crisis was a situation that was always going to manifest.

Speaking to the Chronicle after Saturday's game, Doswell, who is also a backer of the football club through his property business, said: "We know what players get paid in this league and we know the quality of player that Chester had, and ultimately they were running on a wage bill they couldn't afford and that continued for too long.

"They had a ridiculous amount of backroom staff (at the start of the season) and that isn't what we have got here. If you look around it is myself, the assistant manager who doesn't get paid and the kit man who doesn't get paid. We still treat ourselves as a non-league club and have that mentality.

"You get yourself in trouble in the main if you spend more than you have got, and that includes plenty of other teams in our league by the way.

"What you have seen here is we have invested in new floodlights, new tea bars to generate income and we are going to re-do the bar. We did allow the squad to go from 18 to 20 this year but even then we have allowed three or four to go back out on loan to get the money back in. Even now we make sure we don't go over what we can afford."

Doswell is a man who speaks his mind.

And the Sutton boss believes that his team do not get the respect they deserve and that people view them as a 'poxy little club', with all the focus on the likes of Wrexham and Tranmere Rovers.

When asked if his side felt respected, Doswell said: "Not at all.

"Everyone talks about Tranmere and Wrexham but we are a part-time club at the top of this league and nobody even mentions us, which to a certain extent you can say that it fine. The reality is when you turn on the television you still only see four or five clubs on it from BT, and you pick the Non-League Paper up and still see the same old teams.

"You know that people view us as a poxy little club. We are not that anymore and have worked really hard to make sure we are not. But we don't get any respect, and we don't get any respect from opposition managers in the main either. We don't get the respect we deserve."

Goals from Harry Beautyman, Byron Harrison and Ross Stearn sealed the three points for Sutton on Saturday, although a James Akintunde strike and a late Harry White penalty made for a nervy final stretch for the hosts.

And Doswell praised the fight of the Chester players but was less than impresses with referee Samuel Allison's decision to award what looked a soft penalty decision.

Doswell said: "We were comfortable, especially at 2-0 and 3-1. Mr Allison (referee) has done his normal trick of making a controversial decision at the end (with the penalty) which in fairness gave Chester a real good last 10 minutes to try and get something out of the game. But credit to Chester they kept going but we missed two or three unbelievable chances to put the game out of reach.

"The Chester players in general fought very hard for the cause and I wish them all the best for next season. Chester is a great club and we have always enjoyed out trips up there."

Should Sutton finish top of the pile at the end of this season there are already plans in place.

With 3G pitches not allowed at present in the Football League, Sutton would have to rip up their pitch at Gander Green Lane or face relegation from the National League North. Punishment for success that Doswell has previously been very vocal about .

And while there would be joy if they did make it to the promised land of the Football League, Doswell would be equally as happy if they remained a National League club beyond the end of this season.

He said: "It is all in place. We have approved a very good hybrid pitch that will go down during the summer, so we know what the cost of that is going to be. We are going to try and put the same pitch you see there (current 3G surface) onto the rec (next to the ground) so that we can retain our community model.

"My biggest fear is that you look out now and you have got children playing on the pitch. I think we have 48 junior teams that use this, two disabled teams and about seven girls teams. Our big fear is we lose the community model. Crowds here have grown from 600 to over 2,000 - and that is a regular thing from us being a community club.

"It is a strange thing for us. If we do go up, great, if not then equally as great and I really mean that. We are in the National League and we feel that it is the right league for us. It is a win-win for us."