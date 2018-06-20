Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Stuart Murphy hopes that Chester FC fans come out and back the club in numbers after his £1million donation to the football club was confirmed.

Chester businessman Murphy, 64, who founded business rates firm Exacta Plc, had gifted the money to the football club, with the cash earmarked mostly for infrastructure projects designed to make the fan-owned club self sustainable for years to come.

Majorca-based Murphy made no secret of his desire to see the club on the road back to the Football League in the not too distant future and will offer some support to managers Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley to ensure they have the tools they need to be competitive in the National League North next season.

Murphy wants to give something back to the club and the city of Chester and wants to see the crowds flock back to the Swansway Chester Stadium and is asking fans to do their bit to back the Blues.

"The club has got to get to a point within three years that it doesn't need donors all the time to keep it going, it has got to be self suffienct," said Murphy, speaking at the Grosvenor Hotel in Chester on Tuesday.

"Hopefully my money and my ideas will help us get to that point within three seasons and then if they still want me after three seasons I will still be here, but if it is self sufficient then the city can be proud of what the guys have done.

"It's not just what I'm doing. Putting the money in is the easy part, it is what you do with that money and the enthusiasm and the ideas. Everybody needs to pull together and I include the fans in that.

"I need to see the support on a regular basis. You won't find me waning on any of the promises and commitments that I have made and I will do my best to follow everything through and I will be as enthusiastic about Chester Football Club as any single supporter, anybody on the board or anybody around this table today."

While no details have yet been agreed over which infrastructure projects will be undertaken, Murphy would like to make the most of the football club's stadium and bar extensions, corporate hospitality, a 3G facility, improvements to the matchday experience and improved facilities for disabled fans are all things which have been suggested.